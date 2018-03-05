February is Heart Health Month

Learn the signs and symptoms of a heart attack.

A person’s chances of surviving a heart attack increase if he/she gets emergency treatment as soon as possible.

It’s important to recognize the signs and symptoms of a heart attack and act quickly. If you think that you or someone else is having a heart attack, call 911 immediately.

Take a few minutes to learn the major signs and symptoms of a heart attack:

  • Chest pain or discomfort;
  • Pain or discomfort in the jaw, neck, back, arms, shoulders or stomach;
  • Feeling weak, light-headed or faint; and/or
  • Shortness of breath, which may occur with or without chest discomfort.

There are other signs and symptoms that a person may have during a heart attack:

  • Nausea (feeling sick to your stomach) or vomiting;
  • Breaking out in a cold sweat; and/or
  • Lightheadedness.

