February is Heart Health Month
TAMC Tip
Learn the signs and symptoms of a heart attack.
A person’s chances of surviving a heart attack increase if he/she gets emergency treatment as soon as possible.
It’s important to recognize the signs and symptoms of a heart attack and act quickly. If you think that you or someone else is having a heart attack, call 911 immediately.
Take a few minutes to learn the major signs and symptoms of a heart attack:
- Chest pain or discomfort;
- Pain or discomfort in the jaw, neck, back, arms, shoulders or stomach;
- Feeling weak, light-headed or faint; and/or
- Shortness of breath, which may occur with or without chest discomfort.
There are other signs and symptoms that a person may have during a heart attack:
- Nausea (feeling sick to your stomach) or vomiting;
- Breaking out in a cold sweat; and/or
- Lightheadedness.
