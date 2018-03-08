18th MEDCOM welcomes its new commander

Story and photo by

Staff Sgt. Luisito J. Brooks

18th Medical Command (Deployment Support)

FORT SHAFTER — The 18th Medical Command (Deployment Support) conducted a change of command ceremony at historic Palm Circle, here, March 2, to bid farewell to Col. Ann Sammartino, outgoing commander, and to welcome incoming commander, Col Edward H. Hailey.

Brig. Gen. Bertram Providence, the commanding general of the Regional Health Command-Pacific (RHC-P), hosted Soldiers, staff, families, friends and distinguished guests who gathered to honor and recognize the colonels as they take on their new roles.

“Today we witness the change of command between two excellent officers,” said Providence. “Col. Sammartino’s performance has been phenomenal.”

He added that, as the commander of the 18th MEDCOM, Sammartino charged and devoted herself to the medical mission in the Pacific region.

“She ensured the unit was trained and ready to support worldwide operations,” explained Providence. “She has continuously proven to be an outstanding Army medicine ambassador.

“Col. Sammartino, I thank you for all you have done in your two-and-a-half years of command,” said Providence. “I am honored and proud of you, and I am grateful to have served with you.”

Sammartino said was thankful she got to work with all the Soldiers and families of the 18th MEDCOM.

“Thank every one of you for all that you do every single day,” said Sammartino. “After 31 years of service, I a truly going to miss being here with all of you.”

Just over two years and seven months ago, Sammartino took the color of the unit at this very location.

“I knew what the responsibility was (when I took command), and now I am passing that and the colors (unit flag) to Col. Bailey,” said Sammartino.” I want to welcome Col. Bailey and (his wife) to the 18th MEDCOM ohana.”

Bailey said this day would mark a transition in leadership that would continue the standard of excellence.

“Each of you has contributed much to the success of this organization, and I am grateful for that,” said Providence. “I stand before you today humbled at the privilege I have been given to lead Soldiers in a great organization to provide mission command for medical units and to provide health service support to (all branches of the military).”

After the ceremony, Soldiers from the 18th MEDCOM held a retirement celebration for Sammartino to honor her for more than 31 years of service to the unit, the U.S. Army and the nation.

