Antiterrorism officer earns DA honors

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — Colin Davis, a 25th Infantry Division antiterrorism officer (ATO), was recently recognized at the Army Antiterrorism Conference in Orlando, Florida, for his efforts in support of Pacific Pathways rotations in 2017.

He was nominated for and earned this Army-level award for his efforts during Pacific Pathways missions in 2017 that were flawlessly executed from a security and antiterrorism perspective, said Lt. Col. Chip Poole, the 25th ID provost marshal.

Davis received a Certificate of Achievement from the Army’s provost marshal general, Maj. Gen. David P. Glaser.

Davis has been part of the 25th ID for five years, half as an active duty Army major and half as a Department of the Army civilian. He’s currently a major in the U.S. Army Reserve.

He was nominated for this award by Poole, who said Davis is deserving of the award for his efforts not only in the 25th ID, but also for his efforts in joint and partner units across the Pacific.

“Colin Davis is an outstanding member of the 25th Infantry Division staff and serves the nation as both a D.A. civilian and officer in the Army Reserve,” Poole said. “We are fortunate to leverage his antiterrorism subject matter expertise during operations here on Oahu and throughout the PACOM (U.S. Pacific Command) area of responsibility.”

As the 25th ID ATO, Davis is responsible for planning, coordinating and executing antiterrorism and force protection operations with combined and joint partners throughout Southeast Asia.

Davis’ efforts help to curb terrorist threats where Tropic Lightning Soldiers operate and train in the Pacific or possibly other locations around the world.

“There are real-world terrorists that work in these countries that want to disrupt us,” Davis said. “We work in support of the exercise while working hand-in-hand with our host countries.”

He prepares detailed antiterrorism plans for each mission that are specific to the possible threats present in each country where U.S. forces train and operate. During 2017, Davis deployed to Thailand, the Philippines and Malaysia, and he ensured that exercises at each location were conducted safely. He leveraged the capabilities of host-nation law enforcement and military forces.

“It’s nice to be recognized as part of the division’s civilian workforce. I don’t PCS (make permanent change of station moves). I’m really invested in the division’s long-term success,” Davis said.

