Captain dismissed, specialist gets bad conduct

The Staff Judge Advocate, 25th Infantry Division, has posted the following courts-martial.

• Feb. 2, at a general court-martial convened at Wheeler Army Airfield, Capt. Joseph L. Simmons, U.S. Army, was convicted by a military panel consisting of officer members, contrary to his pleas, of one specification of failure to obey a lawful general regulation, one specification of sexual assault of a child, one specification of sexual abuse of a child, and one specification of obstructing justice in violation of Articles 92, 120b and 134, Uniform Code of Military Justice (UCMJ).

The members sentenced the accused to be confined for one year and six months, and to be dismissed from the service.

• Feb. 20, at a general court-martial convened at WAAF, Spc. Michael D. Royal, U.S. Army, was convicted by a military judge, pursuant to his plea, of one specification of wrongful possession of child pornography in violation of Article 134, UCMJ.

The military judge sentenced the accused to be reduced to the grade of E-1, to be confined for 12 months, and to be discharged from the service with a bad conduct discharge. A pretrial agreement had no effect on the sentence.

Federal Convictions. In addition to forfeiture of pay (either adjudged or by operation of law), confinement and a punitive discharge, a Soldier will also have a federal conviction that the Soldier must report when filling out a job application.

A federal conviction strips a Soldier of many rights, such as the right to purchase and maintain firearms and voting.

