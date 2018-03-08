Dog owners must follow USAG-HI regulations

Sgt. 1st Class Raquel Orozco

Operations Noncommissioned Officer

Law Enforcement Division

Directorate of Emergency Services

U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii

WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD — Many of us enjoy the company of dogs – whether as companions, for emotional support or for assistance.

However, to ensure our furry friends receive the best quality of life without endangering our communities, we must be proactive, responsible dog owners and abide by U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii’s breed restrictions and animal registration policies.

How to be a responsible dog owner

The following are some traits of responsible dog owners:

• Register your dog(s) with the Veterinary Clinic and Island Palm Communities’ offices (per policy USAG-HI-13 of 2016).

• Take your dog(s) to the vet for annual checkups and to keep up-to-date on vaccinations.

• Provide your dog(s) with adequate food, clean water and exercise daily.

• Groom and bathe your dog(s) regularly.

• Provide your dog(s) with basic training and use a leash when out in public.

• Microchip your dog(s). This is required on military installations.

• Clean up after your dog(s), especially in public areas.

• Treat your dog(s) with love and respect; do not abuse or neglect them.

Prohibited breeds

Prohibited breeds include Pitbull terriers, Staffordshire Terriers, Chows, Rottweilers, Doberman Pinchers, wolf hybrids or dogs with a mix of any of these breeds (per policy USAG-HI-22 of 2016). The only person authorized to grant an exception is the USAG-HI commander.

Service dogs and emotional support dogs must have appropriate documentation noting the task the dog supports and a letter from a licensed veterinarian verifying the dog has no aggressive or violent tendencies.

When loose or abandoned dogs are reported, Animal Control Law Enforcement personnel will conduct a check and locate the owner. If contact with the owner is not made, then the dog is transported to the Provost Marshal Office temporary kennel.

When located, owners may be cited for failure to maintain the animal or for any violations in regards to care of the animal. The animal will either be returned to the owner or transported to the Hawaii Humane Society.

Regulations

For further information on the above, feel free to look into these regulations:

• USARHAW Reg. 1, Chapter 3-21, General Prohibitions. About abandonment, feeding feral animals, breeding, housing of aggressive breeds, licensing and registration, control and care of animals, penalties.

• USAG HI-13, Stray and Feral Animal Control.

• USAG HI-21, Army Installation Microchip Program.

• USAG HI-22, Prohibited Dog Breeds on USAG HI Installations.

• AR 40-905, Chapter 4, Veterinary Health Services.

• Hawaii Revised Statuses 143-4, Issuance of License and Tags.

• DES Attachment 22.

• Island Palm Communities Resident Guide and Community Standards Handbook.

