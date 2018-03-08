Reviving a landmark

-
SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — Retired Sgt. Maj. William Hagzan, an emergency assistance administrator with Army Emergency Relief headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, offers remarks during the 2018 AER Fundraising Campaign Kickoff at the Nehelani Banquet & Conference Center, March 2, 2018. The program, which aids eligible Soldiers, retirees and their families, has a goal of raising $210,000 this year. (U.S. Army photo by Kristen Wong, Oahu Publications)
SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — Col. Stephen E. Dawson (left), commander, U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii presents a certificate of appreciation to Jax Johannes, son of Maj. Andrew Johannes, at the Ralston Field Engineer Castle, here, March 2, 2018. From October to December 2017, more than 30 members of 523rd Engineer Company, 84th Engineer Battalion, 130th Eng. Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, USAG-HI’s Directorate of Public Works and their family members pressure washed, primed and re-painted the structure. Each received either a certificate of appreciation or a certificate of achievement for their efforts. (U.S. Army photo by Kristen Wong, Oahu Publications)
SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — Col. Stephen E. Dawson (left), commander, U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii, and David Pawlak (right), the deputy director of the Directorate of Public Works, USAG-HI, present a certificate of appreciation to Jax Johannes (center), son of Maj. Andrew Johannes of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 84th Engineer Battalion, 130th Engineer Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, at the Ralston Field Engineer Castle, here, March 2, 2018. From October to December 2017, more than 30 members of 523rd Engineer Company, 84th Engineer Battalion, 130th Eng. Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, USAG-HI’s Directorate of Public Works and their family members pressure washed, primed and re-painted the structure. Each received either a certificate of appreciation or a certificate of achievement for their efforts. (U.S. Army photo by Kristen Wong, Oahu Publications)
SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — Service members, civilians and family members pose with Col. Stephen E. Dawson, commander, U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii at the Ralston Field Engineer Castle, here, March 2, 2018. From October to December 2017, more than 30 members of 523rd Engineer Company, 84th Engineer Battalion, 130th Eng. Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, USAG-HI’s Directorate of Public Works and their family members pressure washed, primed and re-painted the structure. Each received either a certificate of appreciation or a certificate of achievement for their efforts. (U.S. Army photo by Kristen Wong, Oahu Publications)
