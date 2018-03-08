RHC-P readiness training emphasizes role of human resources

Story and photo by

Ana Allen

Regional Health Command-Pacific Public Affairs

HONOLULU — Regional Health Command-Pacific (RHC-P) is enhancing medical readiness through an unlikely avenue – its Human Resources Department.

RHC-P recently held a training and leadership summit in Honolulu where 45 G-1 professionals and select staff from across the Pacific region came together to enhance leadership capabilities, increase knowledge base in the field and refine hiring and personnel management processes.

“Army hospitals and support units are as good as the doctors and team members that work in them,” said Col. Samantha Hinchman, RHC-P G-1 director. “Our team of G-1 professionals are responsible for bringing in the best of the best so that military members, their families and retirees get the best health care possible.

“When we enhance health, we enhance medical readiness, as well as family wellness. There’s a direct correlation there, and we have an important role to play in the hiring, retaining and leading of health care providers and support staff,” she added.

Summit leaders also emphasized the G-1’s vision and how RHC-P is nested within the Army’s Medical Command, which is the higher headquarters for RHC-P. Attendees also received information on the way ahead for military and civilian human resources and how to better coordinate the execution of tasks.

“We were able to share ideas and processes that enabled us to streamline some functions while pointing out possible issues and how to avoid them,” said Daniel Blashill, the chief of Military Human Resources at Medical Activity-Alaska. “The goal is for the RHC-P G-1 folks to attain top proficiency so that we ensure Soldier and civilian readiness.”

As part of the agenda, participants also completed training from the Arbinger Institute, which, according to the foundation’s website, equips employees with practical strategies and tools to implement an outward mindset approach to their work.

“It was extremely important for us to include this mentoring and coaching aspect to the summit, since enabling excellence starts with leaders who not only embrace an outward mindset, but practice it on a daily basis,” said Kimberly Reinbrecht, chief of civilian human resources for RHC-P. “This training further cultivates a leadership approach that moves beyond conflict resolution to conflict transformation.

“This commitment to leadership will no doubt positively impact all aspects of human resources, which, at the end of the day, makes our organization better as we contribute to the medical readiness mission.”

Category: News