2IBCT aims to set AUPP readiness standard

1st Lt. Jordan Linder

2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team

Public Affairs

25th Infantry Division

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — The 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division is paired with a National Guard unit in Indiana as part of a pilot program to increase readiness across the Army.

The 2IBCT and the 1st Battalion, 151st Inf. Regiment out of Indiana will train together in an effort to capitalize on each other’s strengths, deploy more efficiently, better adapt to modern battlefields and enhance the Army’s overall goal of fighting and winning.

The partnership was made through the Associate Unit Pilot Program (AUPP), which links National Guard battalions with active duty brigades to increase overall readiness.

The 1-151st is headquartered at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, and has companies spread across southern Indiana. It will complete its 2018 annual training (AT) with the 2IBCT, here, on Schofield Barracks, and at other locations on Oahu. It will participate in the 25th ID’s annual Lightning Forge training exercise in preparation for more training at the Joint Readiness Training Center in Fort Polk, Louisiana.

Army Reserve and National Guard units are required to complete two to three consecutive weeks of AT to meet yearly training and readiness requirements.

Meeting these requirements can be a challenge for those in the Reserve and Guard, who also have civilian jobs and responsibilities.

However, those challenges also strengthen the Reserve and Guard units. Because those in the Guard and Reserve are civilians outside of weekend training, their work experience reinforces unit cohesion.

“A benefit of working with a National Guard unit like 1-151st Inf. is that we have backgrounds and skills sets most active units don’t typically have,” said Lt. Col. Shawn Eaken, commander of 1-151st. “I have Soldiers who are police officers, bankers, accountants, farmers and many more career fields. These backgrounds help us be a more adaptive unit.”

Capt. Daniel Pierce, commander, 2IBCT Delta Company, 1st Bn., 21st Inf. Regt. shared a similar sentiment. Pierce, an Indiana National Guardsman, was commander of the 1-151st Headquarters and Headquarters Co. from 2015 to 2017. He said the challenges of training in the National Guard better prepared him for active duty training.

“The overall idea is that (AUPP) is meant to increase readiness across the Army,” said Pierce.

“In the Guard, we have guys from all over the state who travel to have drill weekends,” he explained. “Doing something as simple as qualifying Soldiers on weapons in the Guard can be stressful – just to get the numbers we need.

“Transitioning to an active duty unit with that knowledge of planning movements across a state helps me plan and lead my company now.”Likewise, active duty training will also bolster the strength of those in the Reserve and Guard.

Sgt. 1st Class Gregory Bailey, the Operations sergeant for 2IBCT, has been a product of the AUPP program for the last year and a half.

“As an individual, I can take my experience from being in 2IBCT back to the Reserves when my rotation is over. Operations tempo and training online programs, such as ATTRS (Army Training Requirements and Resource System) and DTMS (Digital Training Management System) are going to allow me to take something valuable back to the Guard.”

2IBCT has the goal of setting the standard for the AUPP across the Army. Soldiers of 1-151st have been part of numerous training events, and some have participated in area-specific schools like Jungle School out of the Lightning Academy, here, on Schofield Barracks.

Category: News