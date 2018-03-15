USARCENT appoints CSM to 25th Sust. Bde.

Sergeant major becomes ‘one of less than 1 percent’

Story and photo by

Staff Sgt. Jared Crain

U.S. Army Central

SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, South Carolina — Personnel from U.S. Army Central witnessed a unique event, March 2, as one of the command’s sergeants major was latterly appointed to the rank of command sergeant major at Patton Hall, here.

Command Sgt. Maj. Felicia Griffin, a logistics sergeant major, is one of the Army’s newest appoints, and she is one of less than 1 percent of the Army’s enlisted personnel who will ever attain this rank.

“It was a privilege to be here today to appointment her to command sergeant major, and for her to achieve that status and have the honor to serve at that level is quite an achievement,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Eric. Dostie, USARCENT command sergeant major.

Griffin’s path in the Army began in March 1991 at Fort Jackson, South Carolina. From there, she made her way up the ranks, serving in many key leadership positions.

“Being lateral appointed to CSM is one of the biggest accomplishments in my 27 years of active service,” said Griffin. “I want to say to the NCOs (noncommissioned officers), do not become complacent, challenge yourself, strive for excellence and take the road less traveled.”

Griffin is the first sergeant major within the USARCENT headquarters to be appointed to command sergeant major this year. This is the only time within an NCO career when someone is appointed to a rank and not promoted.

During her final remarks, Griffin thanked everyone throughout USARCENT for sharing this special moment with her and expressed gratitude to her fellow leadership in helping her grow while serving here as she prepares for the next phase of career.

Griffin will assume responsibility as the command sergeant major for 524th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 25th Sustainment Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, located in Schofield Barracks, Hawaii.

Category: News