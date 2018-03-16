Activities promise fun for whole family

Karen A. Iwamoto

Staff Writer

Spring Break is right around the corner (March 19-22 for public schools in Hawaii), and if you’re still looking for fun, productive ways to keep your kids engaged during a school-free week on Oahu, we’ve compiled this roundup for you.

Hawaii FMWR

The Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation provides leisure and family services to the Army community. These include everything from special events to youth services and more. Here are a few options for Spring Break.

•Open Rec: The Bennett Youth Center on Schofield Barracks is offering its Open Rec program. Youth registered with Child Youth Services are welcome to drop in and hang out with friends, play computer and board games, dance, compete in foosball and air hockey, and more.

March 19-23, 2-8 p.m.; free for youth registered with CYS. The Bennett Youth Center is located at 2251 McMahon Road, Bldg. 9090. Shuttle bus service to and from the center is available. Contact the center at 655-0451 for more information.

•Get Wet and Wild with Watercolors: This series of youth classes at the Schofield Barracks Arts & Crafts Center covers different types of watercolors, various tools used to create watercolor paintings, overviews of different painting techniques, lessons on color theories and composition, and more. At the end of the classes, students will have created their own piece of art.

March 20 and March 23, 10 a.m.-noon; two classes will be offered at the same time with different skill levels; for ages 8-12 and 13-16; $25 per class or four classes for $80. Call 655-4202 for more information. The Schofield Barracks Arts & Crafts Center is located at 919 Humphreys Road, Bldg. 572.

•Games, movie time: The Sgt. Yano Library, Schofield Barracks is bringing out its collection of board games for Spring Break. Patrons can choose a game to play in the library during library hours from March 19-24. It’s also hosting a Movie Afternoon, 3-5 p.m., March 21, in the library conference room where attendees will also get free popcorn. Those interested are asked to call ahead to find out which movie will be screened.

The library’s hours of operation are 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Monday-Tuesday; 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Wednesday-Saturday. The library is located at 1565 Kolekole Ave. Call 655-8002 for more information.

Hawaii State Public Libraries

The Hawaii State Public Library System’s mission is to nurture a lifelong love of reading and learning. In addition to its extensive catalog of books and periodicals, it hosts a number of events and programs at its various branches, many of which are recurring and can be found at librarieshawaii.org/events. Below are a sampling of a few offered during the Spring Break.

•Spring Break STEM Activities: The Kahuku Public Library is hosting this event featuring hands-on learning activities geared toward elementary-aged keiki. They’ll get to create music on a Makey Makey, race a Sphero or Dash-n-Dot, make their own Squishy Circuits, build with magnets and more.

March 22, 2-4 p.m.; free, but preregistration is required at www.librarieshawaii.org/event/spring-break-stem-activities/. The Kahuku Library is located at 56-490 Kamehameha Hwy.

•Buggy for Books: Kapolei Public Library’s annual Spring Reading Program rewards keiki who participate with weekly and bonus prizes just for reading. Those in the sixth grade and below are welcome to join, and parents are encouraged to read to children who cannot read or need help reading. This program is sponsored by the Friends of the Kapolei Library.

Ongoing during Spring Break; participants may register for this free program and pick up their prizes during library hours. The Kapolei Public Library is located at 1020 Manawai St.

•Army Music Hawaii: The Makani Collective, the woodwind quintet from Army Music Hawaii, performs at Wahiawa Public Library. This performance is perfect for families and young children.

March 17, 10-11 a.m.; free. The Wahiawa Public Library is located at 820 California Ave.

Bishop Museum

Bishop Museum is hosting a month-long Hi-Sci Festival that celebrates all things science, from astronomy to oceanography, career-building to early exploration. The following event takes place during the Spring Break.

•Fall in Love with Science Discovery Day: Meet scientists and researchers and learn about the museum’s natural science collections. Stick around to visit the museum’s dinosaur exhibit. This is the feature event for the Hi-Sci festival. It lasts all day and is full of family-friendly activities. There will be food trucks on site as well as expert guests from the fields of botany, entomology, malacology, ichthyology, zoology and more.

March 18, 9 a.m.-3p.m.; free with preregistration for kamaaina and those with military ID; 50 percent off admission on day of event for kamaaina and those with military ID. Bring a reusable water bottle and stay hydrated with water from Menehune Water. Bishop Museum is located at 1525 Bernice St., Honolulu.

Waikiki Aquarium

The Waikiki Aquarium is the second oldest public aquarium in the United States. Established in 1904, it continues to provide exhibits and activities for the whole family. For admission times and prices, and a full list of regular events and programs, visit waikikiaquarium.org. The following event falls during the Spring Break:

•Aquarium After Dark: Do fish sleep after dark? If so, how? Find out at a nighttime class-by-flashlight at the aquarium and stick around for an after-dark tour of the aquarium’s various exhibits.

March 20, 6:30-8:30 p.m.; $15 per adult, $10 per child for non-members; Waikiki Aquarium members receive a 40 percent discount.

Discounts may be available for kamaaina and those with military ID. Visit waikikiaquarium.org or call 440-9011 between 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Hawaii time, for more information. Waikiki Aquarium is located at 2777 Kalakaua Ave.

Honolulu Zoo

The Honolulu Zoo is the only zoo within an over 2,000-mile radius. It boasts hundreds of animals, from barn owls to bongos to baboons to Burmese pythons. Visiting hours are 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., daily.

•Spring Break Camps: The zoo hosts two Spring Break Camps, the first from March 17-23 (the last day to register for this one is Friday, March 16) and a second from March 24-30 (the last day to register is March 23).

For more information, visit honoluluzoo.org/zoo-events. The zoo offers discounts to kamaaina and those with military ID. The Honolulu Zoo is located at 151 Kapahulu Ave.

Hawaiian Humane Society

The Hawaiian Humane Society is an animal welfare organization that enforces animal cruelty laws, runs an animal shelter and educates the community through programs and events like the one below.

•Windward Canine Game Day: If some of your “children” have four legs and bark, this event lets you ruff it up with them at Kaohao Public Charter School. It features a dog derby, a canine-friendly pool, morning doga (dog yoga), a dog and owner look alike contest and more.

March 24, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; free. Kaohao Public Charter School is located at 140 Alala Road.

