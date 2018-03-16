Patrons can start the weekend w/an Exchange prize

Army & Air Force Exchange

News Release

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — What’s better than Fridays? Winning a great prize from the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s Free Friday giveaway.

Soldiers who follow the Exchange’s main Facebook page have a chance to win every week in 2018.

The Exchange plans to give away more than $28,000 in prizes on Fridays this year, including a Troy-Bilt EZT 54 riding lawn mower and a Husqvarna Z254 turn riding mower, both valued at $2,999. Other planned prizes include Briggs & Stratton electric pressure washers, Weber and Char-Broil barbecue grills, and a Bel Air patio furniture set.

“Soldiers and their families at Schofield Barracks work hard, and the Exchange wants to help them get the work done at home and relax,” said Asia Gilchriest, store manager, Schofield Barracks Exchange. “If you follow facebook.com/shopmyexchange, you won’t miss out on Free Fridays, and it would be great to have someone at Schofield Barracks win one of these great prizes.”

In 2017, the first year of the Free Friday promotions, the Exchange gave away more than $15,000 in prizes to Soldiers, Airmen, military families, retirees and honorably discharged veterans.

To enter the contests, authorized shoppers simply post a comment with their name, city, state and local exchange to each Free Friday post at facebook.com/shopmyexchange. Entries made by 11:59 p.m. Central time (add five hours to Hawaii time for Central time – during Daylight Savings Time, which begins March 11) on the day of the posting will be entered into the drawing.

Drawings are held on the Monday after each Free Friday giveaway.

Category: Community