Community gets details about water at Red Hill

Navy Region Hawaii

Public Affairs

HONOLULU — The Navy and Defense Logistics Agency hosted a public information workshop at Moanalua Middle School, here, March 14.

The workshop provided an opportunity for attendees to ask questions and hear the latest update on the Administrative Order on Consent for the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility.

Red Hill is a national strategic asset with 20 underground fuel storage tanks providing fuel essential to our nation’s defenders, who safeguard national interests and support humanitarian missions overseas.

At the workshop, the Navy provided details about the Tank Upgrade Alternative (TUA) report and evaluated each alternative.

The Navy has invested more than $200 million in recent years to continue the modernization process.

Rear Adm. Brian Fort, commander, Navy Region Hawaii and Naval Surface Group Middle Pacific, said the workshop and report is a part of the Navy’s continuing efforts to invest in the integrity of the Red Hill facility.

“We are committed to continuing a thorough study of the hydro-geology at Red Hill, in coordination with the regulators,” Fort said. “We have not and will not rush to judgment or conclusions, and we will continue to keep the drinking water safe, no matter what. There is much more work to do in studying, analyzing and then implementing all the right initiatives at Red Hill.

“We must understand every potential action, reaction and consequence of our decisions,” he added, “but this is also a good time to recognize how much progress we have made and continue to make.”

The TUA report was released in December and is available on the EPA’s website: https://www.epa.gov/red-hill.

In a letter distributed in December, Fort welcomed stakeholders and neighbors to read the comprehensive report and visit relevant websites.

“With our submission of the Tank Upgrade Alternative report on Dec. 8, the Navy and Defense Logistics Agency provided one of several tools to our regulators to help evaluate six options for upgrading the tanks at Red Hill,” Fort said. “I welcome stakeholders and neighbors to read the comprehensive report, available on the EPA’s Red Hill website.”

The EPA posted a fact sheet on its site that provides updates on enhanced tank maintenance procedures, the ground water monitoring network, drinking water standards, tank upgrade study and the process for selecting upgrades, along with other information.

“The EPA confirms that drinking water meets all federal and state standards. Full drinking water reports are available online, and additional information about how the DOH safeguards drinking water is available at http://health.hawaii.gov/sdwb/.

“We’re happy to present the science, facts and evidence behind our decision-making process,” Fort noted. “Regulators confirm our drinking water continues to be safe to drink, and the Red Hill tanks are not leaking,” Fort said.

More Details

Visit these sites for more information:

• https://www.epa.gov/red-hill,

• cnic.navy.mil/redhill and

• health.hawaii.gov/sdwb/.

Category: News