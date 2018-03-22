HI-EMA to host forum about natural hazards

Agency is seeking input for state mitigation plan

HONOLULU — The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency, or HI-EMA, is inviting the community to a public forum about updates to the Hawaii State Multi-Hazard Mitigation Plan, which addresses ways to reduce the impact of natural hazards on the State.

The forum will be held on Wednesday, March 28, from 3-5 p.m., at Bldg. 303, Diamond Head Crater, or the HI-EMA Operational Support Center at Diamond Head.

The forum will discuss the planning process and findings to date as it relates to natural hazards that may pose risk to the state of Hawaii. Participants will also have an opportunity to ask HI-EMA representatives questions regarding the proposed project.

Hawaii’s Multi-Hazard Mitigation Plan, last updated in 2013, lays out the state’s blueprint for sustained actions to reduce or eliminate the long-term risks to people and property from natural hazards such as hurricanes, tsunamis, earthquakes, severe flooding, wildfires and drought.

A current, approved plan is among the conditions of eligibility for some Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) disaster assistance programs. Federal regulations require states to review and update their plans at least every five years and to submit the plan updates to FEMA for approval and to the governor for adoption.

HI-EMA is currently evaluating the state’s vulnerability to natural hazards. This risk analysis is key to developing a strategy with potential hazard mitigation actions to reduce the impact of future natural disasters.

To register or for more details, visit Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hawaii-state-multi-hazard-mitigation-plan-public-forum-tickets-43867687434.

