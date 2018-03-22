USARPAC Guard gets new deputy commander

Story and photo by

Sgt. 1st Class Corey Ray

U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs

FORT SHAFTER — The U.S. Army Pacific welcomed Maj. Gen. Timothy M. McKeithen, deputy commanding general-National Guard, USARPAC, during a Flying V ceremony held at historic Palm Circle, here, March 15.

The ceremony was officiated by USARPAC commander, Gen. Robert B. Brown, who welcomed McKeithen into the “One Team Ohana.”

“Tim, the U.S. Army Pacific ohana welcomes you. It is really good to have you on the team,” said Brown. “Just fantastic to see you join the One Team Ohana at the perfect time when your nation, Pacific Command and USARPAC need it most to keep this great momentum in setting the theater in all that we are doing to prepare here in the Pacific.

“We just farewell-ed Maj. Gen. (Charles) Flynn, who did so much for this team across the Pacific and you have a hole there when you lose such a great leader, but like the Army always does, they fill it with a great leader in his place,” Brown continued. “Tim’s experience is perfect for what we are dealing with out here in the Pacific…so it’s great that we have an individual with such a tremendous background as a logistician on our team and for his knowledge of the total Army – the National Guard, the Reserves and active duty – as we don’t do anything out here that isn’t total Army, as the Army team.”

As the deputy commanding general, McKeithen will support the USARPAC commanding general’s vision by setting the theater for success for contingencies and warfighter functions.

During his remarks, McKeithen thanked the USARPAC team for their support.

“I look forward to working together with you as we set the theater and continue the great Army National Guard initiatives that Gen. Brown and Maj. Gen. Suntheimer have initiated–like the SPP (State Partnership Program) that builds partnership capacity and builds readiness,” said McKeithen. “It’s a great time to be in the Pacific. I am looking forward to being a part of a great team while helping us change and move forward.”

The Flying V ceremony traditionally welcomes or honors senior Army officials when they assume duties or depart from an USARPAC. The V refers to the way the colors are posted during the ceremony, which is V-shaped.

