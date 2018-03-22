Wheeled vehicle mechanic from China earns Ranger Tab

Story and photos by

1st Lt. Joseph Wyatt

8th Theater Sustainment Command

Public Affairs

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — It is 7 a.m. on a brisk Oahu morning. The Forward Support Company, 84th Engineer Battalion, 130th Eng. Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command is wrapping up an Army physical fitness test with the first group of runners coming in.

However, one runner is standing out in front of the pack, but he seems almost disappointed as he crosses the finish line first.

His noncommissioned officer shouts, “You scored above a 300; be excited!”

The Soldier responds, “Sgt., I know I can do even better … and next time, I will!”

The Soldier is Cpl. Lie Wu, a 31-year-old wheeled vehicle mechanic originally from Xi’an, China. His hard work, determination and dedication have taken him far beyond the Schofield Barracks track, as he recently earned the coveted Ranger Tab.

Ranger School is the Army’s premier combat leadership and small unit tactics course. One of the toughest physical, mental and emotional challenges many Soldiers will ever face. Only 36 percent of those who start Ranger School obtain the tab.

For more than two months, Ranger students train to exhaustion, pushing the limits of their minds and bodies. Oriented towards small-unit tactics and training volunteers to engage in close combat and direct-fire battles, the school has three phases: Benning, Mountain and Florida.

In the last 12 years, there have only been 42 Soldiers in Wu’s military specialty to complete the course.

Wu said, for him, the hardest part was something that fueled his determination: the fear of disappointing others.

“I was scared to fail others, the expectations of my unit, my family – especially when I was recycled and had just one more chance. I was in leadership; you have to do your best. But even when you’re not, you also have to do your best to support your Ranger buddies,” he said.

Wu has been in the Army for only 28 months and currently serves as a wheeled vehicle mechanic in the 84th Eng. Bn.’s Forward Support Company (FSC).

“I originally wanted to be a mechanic. It was something I knew nothing about, (but) I wanted to learn a new skill,” said Wu.

He takes pride in fixing vehicles and enjoys repairing or replacing broken parts. The battalion’s unique mission allows Wu the chance to use his mechanical skills on everything from High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles (or HMMWV) and Light Medium Tactical Vehicles, to generators and containerized kitchens.

Military Accessions Vital to the National Interest

The MAVNI program is a small and very exclusive program that benefits immigrants and the U.S. military. It provides paths to U.S. citizenship.

