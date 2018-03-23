Fuel Your Body during National Nutrition Month



TRICARE

News Release

If you made New Year’s resolutions that are starting to fizzle, don’t despair. March is National Nutrition Month — the perfect time to assess and adjust your healthy living goals and behaviors. Whether you’re just trying to firm up, eat a more balance diet, or lose weight, the results make a big impact on your overall health.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that more than one-third of adults in the U.S. are obese and that obesity-related conditions are one of the leading causes of preventable deaths.

Tips

Check out the TRICARE monthly tips to discover small changes that will make a big difference during National Nutrition Month. You’ll learn health and wellness tips, including ways to adjust your diet, make food swaps, shop smart and engage in preventive health. You can use your TRICARE preventive health benefits to improve your health.

TRICARE coverage

One Health Promotion & Disease Prevention Exam (HP&DPE) annually for TRICARE Prime and TRICARE Select enrollees

Age-appropriate doses of vaccines, as recommended by the CDC.

Maternity care

Medically and psychologically necessary mental health and substance use disorder care

Celebrate eating right during National Nutrition Month and take command of your health in 2018! Learn more about what’s covered under TRICARE.

Category: Health