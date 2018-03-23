Kitten season means more meows

Hawaiian Humane Society

News Release

HONOLULU — Late spring to early fall is typically what’s known as kitten season, when shelters across the nation, including the Hawaiian Humane Society, get an influx of kittens coming through their doors.

Although kitten season happens year-round in Hawaii due to the warm weather, it peaks from late spring to early fall, when cats have longer daylight hours and a longer amount of time to mate and, ultimately, breed.

Many people are tempted to rescue kittens they find and think are abandoned. The Hawaiian Humane Society urges community members to monitor the area quietly and cautiously by checking every few hours.

Oftentimes, the mother cat has left her litter to search for food, relieve herself or to take a break. She may be gone up to eight hours, but is usually not far. If only one or two kittens are seen, it’s possible that she is moving her family.

If kittens look distressed, meow loudly, breathe with their mouths open or the mother cat has not returned in over eight hours, they do need help.

Since animal shelters and veterinary clinics often provide the intensive care required, rescuers will need to be prepared to see the intervention through. Newborn kittens need to be fed every two to three hours and also need help to eliminate.

Once the kittens can eat dry or wet kitten food on their own and are healthy and large enough, which is at about eight weeks old, they may be sterilized. Once they are sterilized, the kittens are ready to find a family to call their own.

The Hawaiian Humane Society is an education and advocacy organization that shelters, protects, rescues, reunites and rehomes animals. It is Oahu’s only open-admission shelter that welcomes all animals.

Established in 1883, this nonprofit organization is not a chapter of any group as there is no national humane society.

Online

For more resources, such as to learn how to care for newborn kittens and how to estimate a kitten’s age, visit hawaiianhumane.org.

Category: Community