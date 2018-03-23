Nutrition Passion Leads Dietitian to USAHC-SB Clinic

Ramee Opperude,

U.S. Army Health Clinic-Schofield Barracks

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — First Lieutenant Jessica Teachout has a passion for nutrition.

The Registered Dietitian from Dover, Delaware has been working persistently all month promoting National Nutrition Month and building strong relationships with Soldiers looking to improve their eating habits and in turn their physical performance.

“I feel like I am making a difference at the end of the day working with and helping Soldiers”, said Teachout. “This is exactly what I need to do.”

For Teachout, her journey is a story of hard work and a less than direct path to the U.S. Army Medical Corps.

“After deciding I did not want to be a freelance videographer for the rest of my life, I went back to school and finished up my degree in nutrition. I knew I wanted to get my masters, I knew I wanted to do an internship but I did not know what my next move was going to be at that point.”

Following her undergraduate degree at Delaware State, Teachout applied for the U.S. Army-Baylor Graduate Program in Nutrition which took her to Ft. Sam Houston, and later an internship at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. As a registered dietitian at the USAHC-SB she makes a direct impact on the lives of Soldiers every day.

In only a few months she has seen some common themes with Soldiers and continues to emphasize the importance of motivation, support and breaking barriers to overcome nutrition challenges.

“What I always try to stress (to Soldiers) is awareness of high cholesterol, weight management and hypertension,” she said of working with Soldiers at the clinic. “Despite the aesthetics of weight management or me telling you to eat more fiber, this stuff will impact your life for the long run. It will prevent chronic diseases, I try to make them aware, that they are accountable for their health.”

“I really do believe (nutrition) is the most natural form of medicine, it is going to drive our health long term,” she emphasized.

Teachout has a diverse interest in nutrition and can see herself involved with performance nutrition and pursuing advanced educational opportunities in the future.

“I am really interested in teaching and going back to teach at the U.S. Army Medical Department Center. Teaching courses is something I could see myself doing,” added Teachout. “We also have a heavy research component at United States Army Research Institute of Environmental Medicine and I would like to get my Ph.D. in nutritional epigenetics.”

Her advice to future dietitians and those interested in the field. “Read books, listen to podcasts, nutrition is constantly changing, we need to be on top of it, at the tip of the spear,” she added.

With a big smile, Teachout concluded the interview with her favorite nutrition motto, “Eat food, mostly plants, not too much.”

