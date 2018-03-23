Scholarships available to IPC residents

Island Palm Communities

News Release

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — A scholarship especially for Island Palm Communities (IPC) residents is yet another exciting benefit for families.

Applications for the 2018 WinningEdge Scholarship are now available to IPC residents pursuing their post-secondary education at a college, university, or professional trade school in the 2018-2019 academic year.

The scholarship is funded by WinnCompanies, the award-winning national multi-family development and management firm providing property and maintenance management services to IPC.

Scholarship amounts vary, but awards are generally $1,000.

A demonstrable financial need to cover tuition, fees or student housing costs and academic performance are among the selection criteria. Completed applications must be submitted to an IPC community center no later than March 30, 2018 for consideration.

Online application

The application and details can be found on IPC’s website, www.islandpalmcommunities.com/winningedge-scholarship.

