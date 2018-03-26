Navy to Hire Qualified Applicants On-The-Spot at Career Expo

Commander, Navy Region Hawaii

Public Affairs

Commander, Navy Region Hawaii (CNRH) and Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Hawaii will conduct on-site interviews and offer positions on-the-spot to qualified, eligible candidates during the Hawaii Career Expo at the Neal Blaisdell Center March 28 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Career opportunities are available in a variety of fields like engineering, public safety, community planning and environmental protection. Specifically, fire fighters, security guards, dispatchers, plumbers, electricians (including high voltage, HVAC, hazardous waste disposers and electronics) are sought. In addition, jobs in lodging, recreation, food and beverage, and others will be available.

During the previous job fair, many positions were filled on-the-spot.

“It went excellent! We had a couple hundred applicants that came up seeking our jobs.

We were hiring at the time and announced that we were looking at 64 vacancies for security guards. At the end of the fair, we had given 84 job offers and had 15 additional contingent offers should there be openings that become available,” said Shawn Morrissey, CNRH deputy operations officer.

“The job fair is an opportunity for job seekers to actually talk to someone (employers) about the job, bring a resume and to get some helpful information,” Morrissey said.

Civilian careers in the Department of the Navy have an important role in supporting and protecting the fleet, family and warfighter while making a difference in our nation’s security.

As deputy operations officer for the operations department, Morrissey said the job fair is a way for their department to be able to reach out to a broad audience of people to fill jobs they have available for operations.

“We will be looking at 50 job offers for security guard positions, 12 to 15 firefighter positions and 12 security administration assistants that we will be filling in our security department,” Morrissey said.

NAVFAC Hawaii will be looking to fill over 100 positions. Commanding Officer Capt. Richard Hayes III pointed out the incredible opportunity the Career Expo provides for qualified applicants. “With Direct Hiring Authority (DHA), NAVFAC Hawaii has been successfully employing new personnel and reducing our vacancies in past few months,” Hayes said.

“We are very pleased to partner with Navy Region Hawaii in this career fair event to attract and employ the most talented folks from the local community,” Hayes said, adding, “We look forward to upcoming career fairs and hiring opportunities where our managers can meet potential employees, conduct interviews, and make on-the-spot job offers to qualified candidates.”

Lamar Triplett attended the Workforce Career Fair at the Neil Blaisdell Center in January with very positive results. “I had been to other job fairs on the mainland and they had tables and brochures but that was it. I thought the job fair I attended in January would be just a meet-and-greet but I actually got seven interviews and three job offers while at the fair.”

In the end, Triplett was offered and accepted a position as a security guard. “I choose the Navy because I had a military background and the reputation of the Navy’s civilian workforce,” Triplett said. “Being a security guard with the Navy gives me a sense of being part of a team working alongside military security and civilian police forces. It is a great way to get law enforcement experience.”The benefits of civilian employment with the Navy go beyond the immediate job satisfaction.

“Once you have a federal job, you have the opportunity to move throughout the system and move up in responsibility,” said Triplett.

He offers advice for those interested in finding a federal job at the Career Expo. “Dress professionally, have a resume on hand and be ready to present yourself. It is an outstanding opportunity to get hired by a great organization.”

The benefits and training available to federal employees make working on the Navy team an unparalleled opportunity.

As components of the U.S. Navy, CNRH and NAVFAC offer competitive salaries as well as an outstanding government employee benefits package, which also include annual cost-of-living adjustments. CNRH and NAVFAC are dedicated to supporting our workforce and improving their quality of life across the board.

Category: News