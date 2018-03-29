Esper outlines goals, shares vision for coming decade

Army Futures Command to play important role in modernizing force

Story and photo by

Devon L. Suits

Army News Service

HUNTSVILLE, Alabama — By 2028, the U.S. Army will be fully ready to deploy, fight and win decisively against any adversary, anytime and anywhere in a joint, multi-domain, high-intensity conflict, said the Army’s secretary.

While doing those things, the Army will also be able to simultaneously deter the aggression of adversaries and conduct irregular warfare.

Secretary of the Army Mark T. Esper laid out his vision of U.S. Army capabilities during opening statements Monday at the 2018 Association of the U.S. Army Global Force Symposium and Exhibition, here.

“The Army will do this through an employment of modern, manned and unmanned ground combat vehicles, aircraft, sustainment systems and weapons coupled with robust combined arms formations and tactics based on a modern warfighting doctrine and centered on exceptional leaders and Soldiers of unmatched lethality,” he said.

Also helping achieve that goal will be the Army Futures Command. That new command was announced in October, and is expected to stand up this summer. It will be the Army’s fourth command and will have equal footing with U.S. Army Forces Command, U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, and U.S. Army Materiel Command, said Under Secretary of the Army Ryan D. McCarthy, during his own opening remarks.

The creation of the new command requires the Army to rewire and de-layer itself to support the new command structure, McCarthy said.

As the initial operating capability of Futures Command continues to be defined, McCarthy said, the Army’s integration, research and development, acquisition, and science and technology communities should expect to see some changes in their organizational alignment.

However, the undersecretary emphasized that realigning under the Futures Command organizational structure does not suggest that existing organizations will physically move to a new location.

The undersecretary also said the Army will need to be judicious with existing funding if it wants to meet its modernization goals.

“The budget control act looms large in 2020,” McCarthy said. “In order to maintain momentum and not fall off the pending fiscal cliff, we will initiate a robust reform effort that will require a comprehensive relocation of resources within our portfolios to support modernization efforts.”

