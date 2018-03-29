Leilehua High JROTC heads to CyberPatriot National Finals Competition

Leilehua High School JROTC

WAHIAWA – A team of students from Leilehua High School recently concluded an exceptional round in the semi-finals of the CyberPatriot competition and is headed to the CP-X National Finals Competition in Maryland.

This is the second consecutive year the team will make the trip to the national finals, and the fourth time in six years that they have earned a place at the CyberPatriot National Championships. The team beat more than 5,000 teams to earn a coveted spot in the competition.

“The CyberPatriot competition engages our students in real cybersecurity threats, showing real-world applications of science, technology, engineering and math lessons,” said Principal Jason Nakamoto. “I applaud the hard work of our students, coach, and mentors in qualifying for the highly competitive national championship round.”

This is the third consecutive Hawaii State CyberPatriot Championship for team members Cadet Jacob Huerta (team captain), Cadet Michael Compton, Cadet Tyler McWilliams, Cadet Jarod Olive-Stalling, Cadet Daniel Brink and Cadet Christian Villarreal.

Led by Coach Lt. Col (Ret.) Nick Spiridigliozzi and lead mentor Army Specialist Evan Wittman, the team of students excelled in the CyberPatriot X semifinal round held in February, demonstrating teamwork, critical thinking skills, and technical knowledge, all keys to a successful career in cybersecurity. The national finals competition will be held April 15-19, 2018 at the Hyatt Regency in Baltimore.

“CyberPatriot not only gives students a career path, but it’s also a matter of National Security,” said Spiridigliozzi. “We must continue to grow our young people in CyberSecurity as it is a critical piece to the future of our Nation.”

Established by the Air Force Association, the CyberPatriot National Youth Cyber Education Program was created to excite, educate, and motivate students toward careers in cyber security and other Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) disciplines critical to our nation’s future.

For more information about CyberPatriot, go to www.uscyberpatriot.org.

