SB Health Clinic celebrates Enlisted Medical Corps birthday

Story and photo by

Ramee Opperude

U.S. Army Health Clinic-Schofield Barracks

Public Affairs

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — The U.S. Army Health Clinic-Schofield Barracks hosted a birthday celebration in honor of the U.S. Army Enlisted Medical Corps, here, March 21.

The guest speaker, Command Sgt. Maj. Richard F. Watson III, Regional Health Command-Pacific, thanked the Soldiers for their service in the clinic and on the front lines. He encouraged them to remember their history and the actions of those who came before them.

This year marked the 131st anniversary for the Enlisted Medical Corps.

“I think it is vital that we, as leaders, as the backbone of the Army, support these events and show what it means to pay tribute to those traditions that hold true to this day – that no one forgets why we are here and how far we have come,” said Staff Sgt. Joshua Matienzo, operations noncommissioned officer, USAHC-SB.

Select noncommissioned officers from the clinic began the ceremony by reading citations from Medal of Honor and Silver Star recipients from the Enlisted Medical Corps. Their heroism was not specific of one time period, but covered conflicts from the early 1900s through Operations Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom.

“It (the Enlisted Medical Corps birthday) is important because Soldiers are able to meet future leaders in the military and meet other Soldiers from different units and different places and to build camaraderie between the services, “ said Spc. Tyler Jones, patient administration specialist.

Sgt. Maj. Joel Thomas of USAHC-SB thanked all of those in attendance for their support to the corps and provided an opportunity for clinic leadership to present junior Soldiers and noncommissioned officers to be recognized for their achievements and support to the clinic.

“Conducting celebrations such as the Enlisted Medical Corps birthday allow us to pause from the business of providing health care to remember and recognize the great works of the AMEDD Enlisted Corps. We have a responsibility to remember the accomplishments of those who came before use while promoting excellence through mentorship from the present and future generations,” said Thomas.

Following the awards presentation, the junior Soldier in the formation joined Watson and Thomas for a cake cutting and social.

For 131 years, the Army Enlisted Medical Corps has been providing outstanding medical care to Soldiers, family members and retirees on the battlefield and at home.

Every year on March 1, the corps celebrates the anniversary and its unwavering commitment to the Army and the nation. They are, without a doubt, the backbone of Army Medicine.

