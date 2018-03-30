TAMC provides Wi-Fi access for patients, patrons

Spc. Peter Sky

Tripler Army Medical Center

Public Affairs

HONOLULU — Two major issues are complaints Tripler Army Medical Center has often received: lack of Wi-Fi service and congested parking.

Recently, Information Management personnel at TAMC installed Wi-Fi access for patient and patron use to facilitate communication between family, friends and co-workers on their personal devices.

“Can’t help parking, but this will be a little help,” said John Draude, project manager and principal deputy of Plans for TAMC Information Management Division.

“For many years, one of the most prevalent requests has been for TAMC to acquire commercial wireless access within the building for patients and their families,” Draude continued. “Information Management took action to create a solution.”

Due to security requirements for the government facility, it has been a struggle to provide a solution. Last year, the team finally broke the requirement code and requested commercial Internet access for the government facility. A key was to build a secure system architecture that would allow them to present it to hospital approving authorities.

Draude put in a procurement request for equipment and commercial Internet service.

The Information Management team then received approval from the Defense Information Systems Agency from the Mainland in order to provide this service.

TAMC guest Wi-Fi is now operational. It began Thursday, March 15.

This first initiative will supply Wi-Fi access to 29 locations around the hospital. There are to be signs at each site and business cards on the front desks of each location displaying the network name and password.

“Folks would access it just like they do with a commercial wireless access at Starbucks,” said Draude.

Wi-Fi access has been requested across all of Medical Command, or MEDCOM. TAMC is one of the very first locations to get an approved solution in place.

“We worked very hard,” said Lt. Col. Donna Beed, TAMC chief information officer. “I’m pleased and proud. We’ve already been asked to share what we did so that other facilities can copy what we’ve done. I was always saying that if we get it done, it may become the standard for MEDCOM.”

Category: Health