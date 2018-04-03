It’s time to celebrate your military child

TRICARE

News Release

Military children are a vital part of the military family, and they deserve to be recognized.

During the month of April, the Department of Defense celebrates these children and recognizes their contribution to their military parents’ mission and success.

The strength, resilience and readiness of service members depends on the support of their entire family. The health of military children is a top priority for the Defense Health Agency.

TRICARE coverage helps ensure these beneficiaries get the care they deserve, too.

TRICARE covers well-child care for children under age 6 (from birth through age 5). Well-child care services include the following:

Newborn care,

History and physical exams,

Developmental and behavioral assessments,

Routine immunizations and

Routine eye exams.

You can protect your child with immunizations. TRICARE also covers age-appropriate vaccines as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from any TRICARE-authorized provider. Covered vaccines from any TRICARE-authorized provider are at no cost. Learn more about these vaccines, including CDC recommendations.

Frequent deployments and moves can be stressful for children. The Military Health System provides a variety of programs to help children cope with the realities of military life. You should speak to your doctor if you have concerns about your child. TRICARE covers medically and psychologically necessary mental health care.

To learn more about TRICARE coverage and resources for military children, check out the TRICARE monthly tips. Celebrate, and thank, the military kids in your life today.

Category: Health