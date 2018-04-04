Hawaii School for deaf & blind welcomes families to Earth Day celebration

Hawaii State Department of Education

News Release

HONOLULU — The Hawaii School for the Deaf and Blind, or HSDB, welcomes families who have a deaf and/or hard of hearing child attending a Hawaii State Department of Education school to a special Earth Day Celebration, Thursday, April 19.

The event will run from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and feature a variety of activities including lessons about dolphins and whales, bike rides and a free farm-to-table lunch.

The festivities will also include a Butterfly Project area featuring a mural painted by artist Kristin Akina, a former HSDB student and current students. There will be a release of butterflies raised by elementary classes at the school and a butterfly tent where attendees can see the insects up close and learn about the various types the students studied.

“This is a deaf-friendly event that will be educational and fun. We hope to build capacity by giving the families an opportunity to engage with deaf professionals, connect with other families with deaf and/or hard of hearing children and create fun memories. The whole family is invited, including siblings, grandparents, aunties and uncles,” shared Principal Angel Ramos.

• WHAT: Hawaii School for the Deaf and Blind – Earth Day Celebration

• WHEN: Thursday, April 19, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

• WHERE: Hawaii School for the Deaf and Blind, 3440 Leahi Avenue

Category: Community