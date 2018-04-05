Community reaffirms commitment against child abuse

Story and photo by

Karen A. Iwamoto

Staff Writer

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — Staff from Army Community Service’s Family Advocacy Program joined students, teachers and administrators at Daniel K. Inouye Elementary School, here, to kick off National Child Abuse Prevention Month with a parade through the campus.

Students were greeted by representatives from the 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii, the Honolulu Police Department and the Honolulu Fire Department. HPD and HFD brought along their mascots, McGruff the Crime Dog and Sparky the Fire Dog. The 25th ID marching band led the parade.

At an assembly in the school cafeteria after the parade, Maj. Gen. Ronald P. Clark, commander of the 25th ID and U.S. Army Hawaii, signed a proclamation reaffirming the Army’s commitment to preventing child abuse.

“This year’s theme is Strong Communities Strengthen Families,” he said. “Be informed, stay a step ahead, build your parenting skills and be attentive. It’s our job to protect our most precious resource, our children.

“Children raised in supportive and loving environments are more likely to grow up and lead productive and prosperous lives and build secure and healthy communities,” he continued. “Every Soldier, civilian employee and member of our community is expected to report any information about suspected cases of child or spousal abuse to the military police as soon as the information is received.”

Clark highlighted the numerous programs offered by the Family Advocacy Program to support parents and children, and encouraged the community to take advantage of resources that help build family resiliency, which in turn supports the resiliency of the Army.

The event concluded with students “planting” a pinwheel garden at the school’s entrance. Pinwheels represent the innocent and uplifting nature of childhood and have become the national symbol of child abuse prevention.

For more information about the Family Advocacy Program call 655-4227 or visit https://hawaii.armymwr.com/programs/acs-welcome.

Category: Community, Education