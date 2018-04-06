Hawaii’s West Point candidates recognized

Story and photos by

WAIKIKI — Five candidates accepted into the United States Military Academy at West Point were recognized at the West Point Society of Hawaii’s 2018 Founder’s Day dinner, March 29, at the Hale Koa Hotel, here.

Travis Afuso, Jasmine and Keona Conroy-Humphrey, Jordan Jones and Jack Machorek, all high school seniors from Hawaii, were all accepted to West Point for the coming academic year. A sixth candidate, Nicholas Isenhower, whose family made a permanent change of station to Hawaii over the summer, was unable to attend the dinner.

“It’s not just the education, but the leadership aspect,” Jasmine Conroy-Humphrey said of what attracted her to West Point.

She and her twin sister, Keona, who both attend Lanai Elementary and High School, had initially wanted to attend the United States Naval Academy, but were won over to West Point after visiting the campus. They may be the first graduates from their high school to attend West Point.

Machorek, a Kauai High School student, had been impressed with the cutting-edge technology on display when he visited the United States Air Force Academy, but he said West Point offered something more.

“At the West Point campus, there were statues of Patton and McArthur. There was an emphasis on history, on people, not just tools,” he said. “They really emphasized leadership and being part of a brotherhood, a family.”

Jones, a senior at St. Andrew’s Priory School in Honolulu, who described herself as someone with a passion for leadership, agreed.

“It seemed like the place that would fit me best would help me become the best leader I could be.”

Before the dinner, she, the Conroy-Humphreys and Machorek spent the day at Schofield Barracks, shadowing Soldiers who were West Point alumni. Afuso and Isenhower were unable to attend.

“We wanted to give them a chance to se see what they’ll experience once they graduate,” said Erin Whitney, the West Point Field Force coordinator in Hawaii who helped coordinate the daylong mentorship.

All of the West Point candidates exhibited excellent athletic, academic and leadership skills. Jones and Afuso are active in student government; Afuso is also the JROTC battalion commander at Mililani High School. Machorek has set three swim records on a single day at his school. The Conroy-Humphreys participate in cross-country, tennis and student government. All of them received notice of appointments to West Point from their congressional representatives. Isenhower is a third generation West Pointer who captained his school’s water polo and swim teams on the continental United States.

Whitney, a 1996 West Point graduate who retired in 2017 as a lieutenant colonel in the Special Operations Command-Pacific, continued, “The goal is to help them frame their four years (at West Point). Just talking to people who have done it is a big help.”

Lt. Jameson Albers, a 2015 West Point graduate now assigned to U.S. Army Pacific, was one of the Soldiers who spent the day with the candidates.

“I wanted to give them a perspective on what they could expect and expose them to different leadership positions,” he said.

He described his time at West Point as challenging, but ultimately, rewarding.

“I grew a lot as a person while I was there,” he said. “Anyone who wants to serve their nation and gain leadership skills should check it out.”

For more information on applying to West Point, visit https://usma.edu/admissions/.

