New era begins for ‘Hawaii Army Weekly’

Maj. Gen. Ron Clark

Commanding General

Headquarters, 25th Infantry Division

and U.S. Army Hawaii

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — This final newspaper edition of the Hawaii Army Weekly marks the end of a 50-year era – yet begins another.

As depicted in this issue, the Hawaii Army Weekly’s beginnings in 1968 came at a very pivotal year in our nation’s history – a country torn apart by domestic and political uprisings, and by the war in Vietnam.

Our Army, then made-up largely of draftees, experienced extensive combat in Vietnam while our Soldiers were often treated unfairly at home. What a difference 50 years can make.

Today’s all-volunteer force is the envy of the world and praised at home. So, too, has the Hawaii Army Weekly navigated through the Army’s changes – from Vietnam to the Global War on Terror and everything in between and after.

The Hawaii Army Weekly covered it all, capturing U.S. Army Hawaii’s training, deployments, celebrations and family activities, and is recognized as one of the Army’s best newspapers, winning numerous journalism awards in worldwide Installation Management Command and Department of the Army worldwide competitions.

So, today, a new era begins!

Due to rising printing costs and a 21st century generation who gets its information online, we’re putting the weekly newspaper to bed and moving 100 percent to HawaiiArmyWeekly.com – accessible everywhere, anytime, and updated daily.

The online version will offer the same information on installation activities: unit and family news and features, and events, both on and off post.

My thanks to the U.S. Army Garrison/U.S. Army Hawaii Public Affairs Office who produces the Hawaii Army Weekly, and my special thanks to Ms. Aiko Brum who has managed the paper for the last 14 of its 50 years, and now turns her full attention to HawaiiArmyWeekly.com.

Here’s to a new era and another 50 years of Army journalism excellence – online!

Category: Leadership, News, Observances