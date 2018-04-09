259th Human Resources Co.’s Postal Platoon deploys to USCENTCOM areas

Sgt. Ian Ives

25th Infantry Division

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii – The Postal Platoon from the 259th Human Resources Company, 25th Special Troops Battalion, 25th Sustainment Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, was honored with a ceremony March 31, prior to their nine-month deployment to the U.S. Central Command Area of Responsibility.

While deployed, Soldiers of the Postal Platoon will be delivering thousands of pounds of mail through eight different Army post offices across three different regional commands in support of Operations Inherent Resolve and Spartan Shield.

The Postal Platoon has been preparing for this deployment for more than 10 months by conducting postal operations exercises, on the job training and graduating from the Postal Supervisor Course.

“Over these past 10 months, as training and deployment preparations went into full swing, these Soldiers have worked hard and became a tight knit group because of it,” said Lt. Col. Michael Meumann, commander of the 25th STB, during the deployment ceremony.

All of their postal specific training was conducted while also focusing on deployment readiness. To become deployment ready, the Postal Platoon was required to spend countless hours in field exercises that focused on combat readiness, as well as going through Soldier Readiness Processing (SRP).

“It is almost impossible to overstress the importance of mail,” said the United States Postmaster General in the Army and Navy Journal during World War 2. “It is so essential to morale that Army and Navy officers of the highest ranks list mail almost on a level with munitions and food.”