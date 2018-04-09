259th Human Resources Co.’s Postal Platoon deploys to USCENTCOM areas

(See more photos at https://www.dvidshub.net/image/4275380/postal-platoon-deploys-builds-morale-centcom?sub_id=0&utm_campaign=subscriptions&utm_medium=email&utm_source=0&utm_content=asset_link.) 

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii – Col. Dennis Levesque, the commander of the 25th Sustainment Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, speaks words of encouragement, March 31, to the Postal Platoon from the 259th Human Resources Company following their deployment ceremony. The 259th HR Co.’s Postal Platoon is deploying the U.S. Central Command Area of responsibility in support of Operations Inherent Resolve and Spartan Shield. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Ian Ives, 25th Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs, 25th Infantry Division)

Sgt. Ian Ives
25th Infantry Division

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii – The Postal Platoon from the 259th Human Resources Company, 25th Special Troops Battalion, 25th Sustainment Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, was honored with a ceremony March 31, prior to their nine-month deployment to the U.S. Central Command Area of Responsibility.

While deployed, Soldiers of the Postal Platoon will be delivering thousands of pounds of mail through eight different Army post offices across three different regional commands in support of Operations Inherent Resolve and Spartan Shield.

The Postal Platoon has been preparing for this deployment for more than 10 months by conducting postal operations exercises, on the job training and graduating from the Postal Supervisor Course.

“Over these past 10 months, as training and deployment preparations went into full swing, these Soldiers have worked hard and became a tight knit group because of it,” said Lt. Col. Michael Meumann, commander of the 25th STB, during the deployment ceremony.

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii – Sgt. Vinecia Greenidge-Smith, a human resources specialist with the 259th Human Resources Company’s Postal Platoon, says goodbye to her children, March 31, before her nine-month deployment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Ian Ives, 25th Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs)

All of their postal specific training was conducted while also focusing on deployment readiness. To become deployment ready, the Postal Platoon was required to spend countless hours in field exercises that focused on combat readiness, as well as going through Soldier Readiness Processing (SRP).

“It is almost impossible to overstress the importance of mail,” said the United States Postmaster General in the Army and Navy Journal during World War 2. “It is so essential to morale that Army and Navy officers of the highest ranks list mail almost on a level with munitions and food.”

