25th Infantry Division units wrap up participation in Exercise Cobra Gold 18

(See more photos from Cobra Gold 18 at https://www.dvidshub.net/image/4277112/cobra-cold-18-school-engagement?sub_id=41303&utm_campaign=subscriptions&utm_medium=email&utm_source=41303&utm_content=asset_link.)
U.S. Army Soldiers with 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, help Thai students of Suratham Phithak High School’s foreign language program learn English by teaching them different games and challenges as part of a community relations event on Camp Friendship, Korat, Feb. 20, 2018, during Exercise Cobra Gold 18, which provided a venue for the United States, allied and partner nations to advance interoperability and increase partner capacity in planning and executing complex and realistic multinational force and combined task force operations. Cobra Gold 18 is an annual exercise conducted in the Kingdom of Thailand held from Feb. 13-23 with seven full participating nations. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. David N. Beckstrom)
U.S. Army Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division; U.S. Marines with Apache Company, 3rd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, Combat Assault Battalion, 3rd Marine Division; and Royal Thai Armed soldiers from 133rd Infantry Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment participate in a Closing Ceremony on Phu Lam Yai, Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand, Feb. 20, 2018, at the end of Exercise Cobra Gold 18. U.S. Soldiers are wearing experimental jungle uniforms through the duration of the exercise. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. David N. Beckstrom)
U.S. Army mortars Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, and their Royal Thai Army counterparts from 133rd Infantry Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment participate in a live-fire exercise during Exercise Cobra Gold 2018 at Phu Lam Yai, Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand, Feb. 20, 2018. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. David N. Beckstrom)
U.S. Army Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, and their Royal Thai Army counterparts from 133rd Infantry Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment participate in a life-fire exercise during Exercise Cobra Gold 2018 at Phu Lam Yai, Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand, Feb. 20, 2018. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. David N. Beckstrom)
U.S. Marines with A Company, 3rd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, Combat Assault Battalion, 3rd Marine Division, head toward an objective in a Light Armored Vehicle during a live-fire exercise with the U.S. Army 1st Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, during Exercise Cobra Gold 2018 at Phu Lam Yai, Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand, Feb. 20, 2018. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. David N. Beckstrom)
U.S. Army Col. Anthony Lugo, commander of 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, praises Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 2nd IBCT, 25th ID after their performance during in a live-fire exercise during Exercise Cobra Gold 2018 at Phu Lam Yai, Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand, Feb. 18, 2018. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. David N. Beckstrom)
Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division are watch as their Royal Thai Armed Forces counterparts from the 133rd Infantry Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment show how the Royal Thai Army conducts room clearing in Military Operations in an Urban Environment during Exercise Cobra Gold 2018 on Camp Friendship, Thailand, Feb. 18, 2018. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. David N. Beckstrom)
Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division and their Royal Thai Armed Forces counterparts from the 133rd Infantry Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment participate in Military Operations in an Urban Environment during Exercise Cobra Gold 2018 on Camp Friendship, Thailand, Feb. 18, 2018. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. David N. Beckstrom)
U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Sean Horval, the senior enlisted advisor for 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, praises Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 2IBCT, 25ID after their performance during in a live-fire exercise during Exercise Cobra Gold 2018 at Phu Lam Yai, Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand, Feb. 18, 2018. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. David N. Beckstrom)
U.S. Army Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division and their Royal Thai Armed Forces counterparts from the 133rd Infantry Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment participate in a life-fire exercise during Exercise Cobra Gold 2018 at Phu Lam Yai, Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand, Feb. 18, 2018. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. David N. Beckstrom)
U.S. Army Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division and their Royal Thai Armed Forces counterparts from the 133rd Infantry Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment participate in a life fire exercise during Exercise Cobra Gold 2018 at Phu Lam Yai, Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand, Feb. 18, 2018. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. David N. Beckstrom)
U.S. Army Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division and their Royal Thai Armed Forces counterparts from the 133rd Infantry Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment participate in a life fire exercise during Exercise Cobra Gold 2018 at Phu Lam Yai, Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand, Feb. 18, 2018. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. David N. Beckstrom)
U.S. Army mortars Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division rush to set up a quick response mortars site during a live fire exercise during Exercise Cobra Gold 2018 at Phu Lam Yai, Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand, Feb. 18, 2018. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. David N. Beckstrom)
