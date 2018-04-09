Army Community Service hosts grand opening on Schofield Barracks

Story and photos by

Karen A. Iwamoto

Staff Writer

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — Army Community Service celebrated the grand opening of its “new” building, March 28, with a ceremony that highlighted the structure’s long history and connection with the Army in Hawaii.

“Army Community Service is thrilled to move into this newly renovated historic building, Bldg. 690,” said Dr. Hank Cashen, director of ACS.

Bldg. 690 was originally constructed in 1929. Over the years, it has served as a medical barracks, the headquarters of the 25th Infantry Division, office space for the Aloha Center (a predecessor of ACS) and the Red Cross.

The renovation of the building, which began four years ago, cost over $11 million and maintained the historic features of the building while structurally enhancing it to meet today’s building and safety standards. It maintains original windows, doors, spacious lanais on all three floors and external staircases, but now also includes an elevator, energy-saving lighting and air conditioning.

“The dollars spent in 1929 are still proving to be an asset for the Army today,” Cashen said.

Col. Stephen E. Dawson, commander of U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii, also lauded the building’s history.

“The connection between ACS and Bldg. 690 goes back 53 years to July 25, 1965, when ACS was first approved by the Chief of Staff of the Army, and it began providing services for Soldiers and their families on Army installations,” he said.

“ACS, or as it was known then, the United States Army Community Service Center, opened its doors on Aug. 2, 1965, with a staff of four in this very same building,” he continued. “So talk about going full circle and coming back home to where it all began.

“Today, it’s the new old home of ACS and has a staff of 45 government employees and 11 contract employees and continues to build Soldier and family readiness and resiliency.”

