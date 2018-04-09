Hawaii Army Weekly goes from dual status to online only

Aiko Rose Brum

Chief, Internal Communication

U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii Public Affairs

WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD — The newspaper you’re currently holding is the last print edition of the Hawaii Army Weekly. After more than 50 years, the HAW is coming to an end.

In 2005, the newspaper staff at the U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii Public Affairs Office totaled 14 personnel. Soldiers and civilians worked side-by-side and an Editorial Board, which comprised 15 separate PAOs, met and decided upon issues that impacted U.S. Army Hawaii.

As the final days of the print HAW come to an end in 2018, only four personnel – two civilians and two contractors – work to communicate news and community information to the audience of service members, families, retirees and civilians who comprise USARHAW.

And the Editorial Board – it has long been defunct.

“Yes, I was sad to hear the Hawaii Army Weekly newspaper is going away,” said Sean Kimmons, an Army News Service reporter who stopped by the office en route to an overseas story. “So what are you all going to be doing now?”

Good question.

Although the print publication ends April 6, all stories and information will continue to be published online at hawaiiarmyweekly.com.

The 15 PAOs who regularly contributed articles and photographs to the newspaper will now send their training news, community events, ceremonies and other stories to USAG-HI/USARHAW PAO for uploading online.

“I’m so sorry you all are closing down,” said Liana Kim, public affairs specialist for the 311th Signal Command (Theater) and a regular contributor to the HAW. “You all were doing such a wonderful job.”

Of the two USAG-HI civilian staff who worked on the newspaper, one retired March 31 and the other will continue on with other duties, such as managing the social media and Garrison website. The two contractors will continue to work at Oahu Publications, Inc., the publisher of the HAW.

Karen A. Iwamoto, the HAW’s reporter, has been hired as the assistant city editor at the Honolulu Star-Advertiser, where she will do first-line editing and coordinate assignments with the paper’s columnists.

Kristen Wong, the HAW’s layout specialist or graphic artist, will work at the Hookele, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam’s newspaper, until its contract ends in November.

“We’re delighted that our contractors were able to find employment quickly; it’s a testament to their skill and dedication,” said Dennis Drake, director of USAG-HI/USARHAW Public Affairs. “I’m hoping that each of you reading this article – our great USARHAW audience – will continue to follow all the happenings in the USARHAW community at HawaiiArmyWeekly.com.”

The April 6 HAW pdf will be the last one emailed to subscribers. Effective April 7, all personnel should review and search for their news at www.hawaiiarmyweekly.com.

