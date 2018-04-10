94th AAMDC missile defense sensor managers push for excellence

Capt. Adan Cazarez

94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM — Soldiers from the 10th and 14th Missile Defense Batteries compete for excellence during the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Sensor Manager Best Crew Competition conducted here, March 26-30.

The SMC operators conduct their daily operations through integration, asset management and tactical control of the sensors in support of mission priorities of the supported Combatant Commanders and the Area Air Defense Commander.

The SMC Best Crew Competition determines the best crew within the 10th and 14th MDBs who have mastered a series of benchmarks throughout the competition.

This year, five teams composed of all ranks, from commissioned officers, warrant and noncommissioned officers, were pitted against each other during individual and team events in hopes to be named the Best Crew.

The competitors faced many difficult challenges during the week, such as an individual Army Physical Fitness Test, leader reaction course, navigation course, a functional fitness event, tactical road march, oral boards, written tests, crew test and mystery events.

Unlike previous competitions in the past, the focus of this year’s best crew competition was teamwork.

“This year, we incorporated more team events to test and challenge the SMC crews,” said Sgt. 1st Class Jeremy Hill, 14th MDB, 94th AAMDC. “The adaptability, changing pace and exceeding physical requirements are all qualities of a Soldier, and a competition like this brings the best out of our Soldiers.”

The competition showed the heart and resilience of each competitor.

“This competition is designed not only to push Soldiers to their limits physically, but also to illuminate how as Soldiers we never quit,” Hill said.

The competition is held each year, not only for performance recognition, but also to improve camaraderie and unit cohesion.

“This competition is not just about winning; it’s about bringing the team together,” said Sgt. Jeffery Golden, 10th MDB, 94th AAMDC. “Through these events, we’re not only creating esprit de corps, but also building trust within each other.”

“Teamwork and the ability to trust one another (are) essential in preforming our mission as sensor managers,” said Golden.

The competition is unique in the Air Defense career field as the competitors apply basic soldiering skills combined with MOS specific tasks.

“The competition overall was demanding, both physically and mentally,” said Sgt. Adam Thym, a sensor manager for the 10th MDB who works at the 94th AAMDC sensor manager cell.

“Not only did we have to do the physical activities of the competition, but we also had to employ our job knowledge towards scenario based problems related to our air defense mission presenting a crew decision to the competition officer in charge,” Thym added.

This year’s SMC Best Crew honors went to Sgt. 1st Class Baron Godfrey, Staff Sgt. Justin Meyers and Staff Sgt. Andrew Conley, all sensor mangers of the 14th MDB.

