25th Infantry Division units participate in Best Warrior Competition

(See more photos at these sites:

• https://www.dvidshub.net/image/4284238/25th-id-soldiers-strive-tropic-lightning-best-warrior?sub_id=313&utm_campaign=subscriptions&utm_medium=email&utm_source=313&utm_content=asset_link or

• https://www.dvidshub.net/image/4282044/25th-id-soldiers-strive-tropic-lightning-best-warrior?sub_id=41303&utm_campaign=subscriptions&utm_medium=email&utm_source=41303&utm_content=asset_link)

Category: News