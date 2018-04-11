25th Infantry Division units participate in Best Warrior Competition

(See more photos at these sites:
SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii – Soldiers from the 25th Infantry Division fire and qualify on the M4, M9, M240B, M249 and the M320 April 9, during the Tropic Lightning Best Warrior Competition. The Tropic Lightning Best Warrior Competition is a weeklong event that will test Soldiers competing on the overall physical fitness, warrior tasks and battle drill, and professional knowledge. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Ian Ives, 25th Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs)
SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii – Soldiers from the 25th Infantry Division were tested on their skills by taking on the Pre-Ranger Course land navigation course April 9, during the Tropic Lightning Best Warrior Competition. The Tropic Lightning Best Warrior Competition is a weeklong event that will test Soldiers competing on the overall physical fitness, warrior tasks and battle drill, and professional knowledge. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Ian Ives, 25th Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs)
SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii – Soldiers from the 25th Infantry Division took on the obstacle course April 10, as part of the Tropic Lightning Best Warrior Competition. The Tropic Lightning Best Warrior Competition is a weeklong event that will test Soldiers competing on the overall physical fitness, warrior tasks and battle drill, and professional knowledge. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Ian Ives, 25th Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs)
