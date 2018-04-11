8th Theater Sustainment Command runs to help prevent sexual assault, harassment

| April 11, 2018 | 0 Comments
Maj. Gen. Susan A. Davidson, commanding general of the 8th Theater Sustainment Command, signs a proclamation officially recognizing April as Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month April 6 during the SHARP fun run/walk at Fort Shafter. The proclamation called upon all 8th TSC personnel and their families to increase participation in efforts to prevent sexual assault and sexual harassment. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. John Portela)

FORT SHAFTER — Maj. Gen. Susan A. Davidson, commanding general of the 8th Theater Sustainment Command, signs a proclamation officially recognizing April as Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, April 6, during the SHARP fun run/walk at Fort Shafter. The proclamation called upon all 8th TSC personnel and their families to increase participation in efforts to prevent sexual assault and sexual harassment. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. John Portela)

The 8th Theater Sustainment Command hosted a Sexual Harassment Assault Response and Prevention (SHARP) fun run/walk April 6 at Fort Shafter. The 8th TSC sponsored the SHARP fun run/walk to increase esprit de corps and raise awareness for all 8th TSC Soldiers and their families. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Michael Behlin)

FORT SHAFTER — The 8th Theater Sustainment Command hosted a Sexual Harassment Assault Response and Prevention (SHARP) fun run/walk April 6 at Fort Shafter. The 8th TSC sponsored the SHARP fun run/walk to increase esprit de corps and raise awareness for all 8th TSC Soldiers and their families. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Michael Behlin)

FORT SHAFTER — The 8th Theater Sustainment Command hosted a Sexual Harassment Assault Response and Prevention (SHARP) fun run/walk April 6 at Fort Shafter. The 8th TSC sponsored the SHARP fun run/walk to increase esprit de corps and raise awareness for all 8th TSC Soldiers and their families. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Michael Behlin)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The 8th Theater Sustainment Command hosted a Sexual Harassment Assault Response and Prevention (SHARP) fun run/walk April 6 at Fort Shafter. The 8th TSC sponsored the SHARP fun run/walk to increase esprit de corps and raise awareness for all 8th TSC Soldiers and their families. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Wynn Hoke)

FORT SHAFTER — The 8th Theater Sustainment Command hosted a Sexual Harassment Assault Response and Prevention (SHARP) fun run/walk April 6 at Fort Shafter. The 8th TSC sponsored the SHARP fun run/walk to increase esprit de corps and raise awareness for all 8th TSC Soldiers and their families. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Wynn Hoke)

Tags: , ,

Category: Leadership, News, Observances, Safety

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

«
»