8th TSC hosts warrant officer professional development on LSV-3

The 8th Theater Sustainment Command hosted Warrant Officer Professional Development for Warrant officers ranking from WO1-CW5 aboard the U.S. Army Vessel, Logistics Support Vessel-3 Gen. Brehon B. Somervell on April 5, 2018.
The 8th TSC Command Chief Warrant Officer, Chief Warrant Officer 5 Ronald Panter, facilitated the WOPD on various topics with the support of five other CW5s from across U.S. Army Pacific. The topics covered included mentorship, promotion board procedures, the officer’s role in evaluations and an LSV capabilities brief. The warrant officers present were also able to witness the LSV crew conducting their weekly man-overboard drill and fire drill. There were a total of 33 warrant officers, including six CW5s present representing 8 of the 17 branches.
Tags: 8th Theater Sustainment Command, logistics support vessel (LSV), warrant officer
Category: Leadership, News