Pacific Signal Soldiers compete for 311th Signal Command (Theater) Best Warrior

Capt. Emily Klinkenborg

311th Signal Command (Theater) Public Affairs

FORT SHAFTER — Commitment to excellence, desire to succeed and an unquenchable thirst to improve. Eight Soldiers and noncommissioned officers of the 311th Signal Command (Theater) said these were the motivations that drove them to be recognized and selected to compete in this year’s annual Best Warrior Competition, April 4-9, 2018.

The Soldier and Noncommissioned Officer of the Year receive prestigious honors in recognition of their achievements and represent the Army at special events throughout the year.

“I prepared for this competition by going to the gym every day and studying the material I anticipated being a part of this competition,” said Sgt. Matthew Hauffen. “I was looking forward to the first event, the APFT. I really wanted to give it my all, and I really wanted to set the standard – letting everyone know ‘I’m here.’”

Each year, 1st Signal Brigade in Korea; 516th Signal Brigade in Hawaii, Alaska and Okinawa; 311th Signal Command (Theater) in Hawaii; and 311th Signal Command (Theater) Support Unit in Tustin, California, send their junior enlisted Soldiers and NCOs to compete with their peers in Hawaii.

“My NCO helped prepare me by studying the Army Warrior Tasks with me,” said Spc. Yuchen Duan. “This competition is well planned, and I am looking forward to every one of the events.”

The Best Warrior Competition, conducted at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, included an APFT, mounted patrol, a written exam and essay, day and night lad navigation, drill and ceremony, weapons qualification, an obstacle course, a formal board, a 12-mile ruck, urban orienteering and Army Warrior Tasks. Competitors were also tested for their aptitude through media interviews and written exams relevant to the Army’s operating environment.

“To prepare for this competition, I collaborated with my sponsor and used all of my free time to study for the competition,” said Spc. Cholula, 311th SC(T) Support Unit. If I could give advice to those who want to compete next year, I would tell them to start preparing early.”

The winners of the 311th SC(T) BWC for the active components follow:

• Spc. Yuchen Duan from 307th Expeditionary Signal Battalion, 516th Signal Brigade in Hawaii; and

• Sgt. Matthew Hauffen from 78th Signal Battalion, 516th Signal Brigade in Okinawa.

Spc. Duan and Sgt. Hauffen will go on to compete at the U.S. Network Enterprise Command BWC.

The reserve component winner was Spc. Nicolas Cholula. He will go on to compete at the U.S. Army Reserve Command BWC.

Category: News