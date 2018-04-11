TAMC Simulation Center offers specialized ‘operational medicine’ course to residents, interns

| April 11, 2018 | 0 Comments
Lt. Col Jefferson Roberts, (left), director of the Tripler Army Medical Center, TAMC, Medical Simulation Center and course instructor observes Capt. Hunter Smith, (right), TAMC resident physician perform a subacromial shoulder injection demonstration during the course, “Simulation Training for Operational Medicine Providers," Apr. 4, 2018, located at the TAMC Medical Simulation Center, Honolulu, Hawaii. The STOMP program at TAMC provides a necessary foundational knowledge base for the general medical officer as he/she prepares to provide medical support to soldiers and their chain of command in operational medicine and field environments. Specially designed for Army Medicine residents and interns, this simulation course offers participants an opportunity to meet with subject matter experts from the TAMC Emergency Department, Family Medicine, General Surgery, Musculoskeletal, Neurosurgery, Obstetrics & Gynecology, Operational Medicine, Orthopedics, and Urology Departments to learn, practice, and demonstrate patient care skills through the use of simulation training. The TAMC Medical Simulation Center uses multi-specialty simulation training to enhance graduate medical education programs ensuring residents are “trained, competent, safe and ready” to care for our soldiers and beneficiaries. (Photo by Leanne Thomas, Tripler Army Medical Center Public Affairs)

Leanne Thomas
Tripler Army Medical Center Public Affairs

HONOLULU — More than 20 graduating physician residents and transitional year interns at Tripler Army Medical Center, or TAMC, participated in the first iteration of “Simulation Training for Operational Medicine Providers,” or STOMP course, April 4, 2018, located at the TAMC Medical Simulation Center.

The STOMP program at TAMC provides a necessary foundational knowledge base for the general medical officer as he/she prepares to provide medical support to Soldiers and their chain of command in operational medicine and field environments.

(Left-Right) Tripler Army Medical Center Resident Physicians Capt. Jon Stomer, Capt. Timothy Wulfestieg and Capt. Hunter Smith learn fundamentals in musculoskeletal medicine during the Simulation Training for Operational Medicine Providers, STOMP course, from Lt. Col Jefferson Roberts, (right), director of TAMC Medical Simulation and course facilitator at the Medical Simulation Center, Tripler Army Medical Center, Hawaii, Apr. 4, 2018. (Photo by Leanne Thomas, Tripler Army Medical Center Public Affairs)

“The Transitional Year Internship is one such program that wants their trainees to be operationally ready for such a task,” said Lt. Col. Jefferson Roberts, director of the TAMC Medical Simulation Center. “With this in mind STOMP or Simulated Training for Operational Medical Providers was conceived one year ago.”

Specially designed for Army Medicine residents and interns, this simulation course offers participants an opportunity to meet with subject matter experts from the TAMC Emergency Department, Family Medicine, General Surgery, Musculoskeletal, Neurosurgery, Obstetrics & Gynecology, Operational Medicine, Orthopedics and Urology Departments to learn, practice and demonstrate patient care skills through the use of simulation training.

“Graduating physician trainees and residents are more often findings themselves operating at the battalion and brigade surgeon levels,” added Roberts. “Residency programs at Tripler Army Medical Center understand the need to prepare their trainees to be operationally competent providers.”

Col. Dwight Kellicut, chief of Vascular Surgery, at Tripler Army Medical Center discusses acute wound management techniques with residents, medical students and interns during the Simulation Training for Operational Medicine Providers, or STOMP course, at the Medical Simulation Center, Tripler Army Medical Center, Hawaii, Apr. 4, 2018. (Photo by Leanne Thomas, Tripler Army Medical Center Public Affairs)

Capt. McHuy McCoy, TAMC staff physician and squadron flight surgeon at 2-6th Cavalry Squadron, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division also served as a co-facilitator for the course, sharing first-hand with residents his experience and expertise in the field of operational medicine.

“The STOMP course is important for residents entering operational medicine,” McCoy said. “It ensures that new physicians have a core of knowledge essential for treating patients in the context of deployability; and (demonstrates) how our care affects a unit’s readiness. I wish I had something like this before I left for operational medicine and I am glad to be a part of such an incredible pilot program!”

The TAMC Medical Simulation Center uses multi-specialty simulation training to enhance graduate medical education programs ensuring residents are “trained, competent, safe and ready” to care for our Soldiers and beneficiaries.

Tripler Army Medical Center, or TAMC, Resident Physician Capt. Anthony Netzel, (right), observes TAMC Family Medicine Physician Maj. Brian Keene, (left), demonstrate a complete and partial nail removal procedure during the course, "Simulation Training for Operational Medicine Providers," Apr. 4, 2018, located at the TAMC Medical Simulation Center, Honolulu, Hawaii. The STOMP program at TAMC provides a necessary foundational knowledge base for the general medical officer as he/she prepares to provide medical support to soldiers and their chain of command in operational medicine and field environments. Specially designed for Army Medicine residents and interns, this simulation course offers participants an opportunity to meet with subject matter experts from the TAMC Emergency Department, Family Medicine, General Surgery, Musculoskeletal, Neurosurgery, Obstetrics & Gynecology, Operational Medicine, Orthopedics, and Urology Departments to learn, practice, and demonstrate patient care skills through the use of simulation training. The TAMC Medical Simulation Center uses multi-specialty simulation training to enhance graduate medical education programs ensuring residents are “trained, competent, safe and ready” to care for our soldiers and beneficiaries. (Photo by Leanne Thomas, Tripler Army Medical Center Public Affairs)

