TAMC Simulation Center offers specialized ‘operational medicine’ course to residents, interns

Leanne Thomas

Tripler Army Medical Center Public Affairs

HONOLULU — More than 20 graduating physician residents and transitional year interns at Tripler Army Medical Center, or TAMC, participated in the first iteration of “Simulation Training for Operational Medicine Providers,” or STOMP course, April 4, 2018, located at the TAMC Medical Simulation Center.

The STOMP program at TAMC provides a necessary foundational knowledge base for the general medical officer as he/she prepares to provide medical support to Soldiers and their chain of command in operational medicine and field environments.

“The Transitional Year Internship is one such program that wants their trainees to be operationally ready for such a task,” said Lt. Col. Jefferson Roberts, director of the TAMC Medical Simulation Center. “With this in mind STOMP or Simulated Training for Operational Medical Providers was conceived one year ago.”

Specially designed for Army Medicine residents and interns, this simulation course offers participants an opportunity to meet with subject matter experts from the TAMC Emergency Department, Family Medicine, General Surgery, Musculoskeletal, Neurosurgery, Obstetrics & Gynecology, Operational Medicine, Orthopedics and Urology Departments to learn, practice and demonstrate patient care skills through the use of simulation training.

“Graduating physician trainees and residents are more often findings themselves operating at the battalion and brigade surgeon levels,” added Roberts. “Residency programs at Tripler Army Medical Center understand the need to prepare their trainees to be operationally competent providers.”

Capt. McHuy McCoy, TAMC staff physician and squadron flight surgeon at 2-6th Cavalry Squadron, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division also served as a co-facilitator for the course, sharing first-hand with residents his experience and expertise in the field of operational medicine.

“The STOMP course is important for residents entering operational medicine,” McCoy said. “It ensures that new physicians have a core of knowledge essential for treating patients in the context of deployability; and (demonstrates) how our care affects a unit’s readiness. I wish I had something like this before I left for operational medicine and I am glad to be a part of such an incredible pilot program!”

The TAMC Medical Simulation Center uses multi-specialty simulation training to enhance graduate medical education programs ensuring residents are “trained, competent, safe and ready” to care for our Soldiers and beneficiaries.

