130th Eng. Bde.’s “Sappers In” at 8th TSC conduct change of responsibility

Capt. Adam Cartier

8th Theater Sustainment Command Public Affairs

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — The 130th Engineer Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, hosted a change of responsibility for its incoming and outgoing brigade command sergeants major on April 5, 2018, where Command Sgt. Maj. Chad C. Blansett assumed responsibility from Command Sgt. Maj. Patrickson Toussaint as Col. Danielle J. Ngo presided over the ceremony.

The unit bid a heartfelt farewell to Command Sgt. Maj. Toussaint, who will be moving to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Pacific Ocean Division to serve as the senior enlisted adviser.

Over the course of Command Sgt. Maj. Toussaint’s tenure, his drive to shape the unit’s identity as “PACOM’s (Pacific Command’s) Unit of Choice” and his commitment to strong families within the brigade, its units and its individuals resulted in the unit earning a variety of excellence awards and recognition while accomplishing its forward deployed theater mission.

After a final “Sappers In,” Toussaint stepped away from the podium and took his place next to his wife, Tanya, leaving Blansett responsible for the unit before him.

Blansett, who entered the U.S. Army in April of 1992, comes to the 130th Eng. Bde. following an assignment as the command sergeant major for the USACE Transatlantic District in Bagram, Afghanistan.

The selection of a unit’s senior enlisted leader is a key factor in the success of an organization. This fact wasn’t lost on Blansett who stated, “I’m both honored and humbled by this opportunity,” underscoring his sentiments on the new assignment.

The 130th Eng. Bde. traces its lineage back to the 1303rd Eng. General Support Regiment, which was activated in July 1943 and was shortly thereafter deployed in support of both the European and Pacific Theaters in World War II. The unit also served in Operations Joint Endeavor, Desert Shield, Desert Storm, Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom.

Since 2007 the 130th Eng. Bde. has served as the theater engineer brigade in the U.S. Pacific Command area of responsibility providing combat, construction and geospatial engineering, along with dive operations support to joint and combined partners.

