Community Calendar

April

18 / Wednesday

Earth Day — Island Palm Community’s Kalakaua Community Center will be hosting family fun activities featuring hands-on mural painting, Bike Rodeo, Make & Take planting activity and much more from 2:30 – 5 p.m.

R Kelly Tickets — Tickets still on sale at $89-$300 for the April 27 concert at Neal Blaisdell Center. Visit Ticketmaster.com.

19 / Thursday

Leeward Theater — Shakespeare’s The Merchant of Venice performances run April 19-21 at Leeward Community College, 8 p.m., Visit http://LCCTheatre.hawaii.edu.

20 / Friday

Army Community Service Volunteer Appreciation Ceremony – The U.S. Army recognizes volunteers’ extraordinary service and support during Volunteer Appreciation Week and highlights the volunteers’ contributions and accomplishments. We will formally acknowledge those who give so much of their time and themselves on April 20 at the Nehelani from 12 noon to 2:30 p.m. For more information about Volunteer Appreciation Week please contact the Army Community Services at 655-4227.

ASYMCA – Month of the Military Child Potluck

Celebrate our military kids and bring families together for a potluck and a fun time on April 20 at the Armed Services YMCA located at 1262 Santos Dumont Ave. Bldg. 122. Be sure to wear your Purple Up for Military Kids shirt. For more information contact Mr. Jeric Lake at 624-5645



20 / Saturday

Radio Open House — Learn about amateur radio at the Battleship Missouri Memorial, Ford Island, every Saturday in April from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Participants will learn about amateur radio while making contact with other stations. Call Keven Williamson at 455-1600, ext. 224. Participants of the program must already have access onto Ford Island.

21 / Sunday

Network the Network –The Governor’s Advisory Board on Veterans’ Services, Women Veteran Subcommittee is providing an opportunity to network with other women veterans and meet resource providers from national, state and local agencies from 9 a.m to 11:30 a.m at the Oahu Veteran Center located at 1298 Kukila St. Honolulu. RSVP at beyondbootshawaii@gmail.com or call 269-0624.

Family Fishing — Ho‘omaluhia Botanical Garden in Kaneohe hosts this free catch and release family event, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays. Bring walking shoes, insect repellent, rain gear and fishing bait (fresh white bread).

A limited number of bamboo poles are available to borrow on a first-come, first-served basis. There is a 20-minute hike to the fishing area. For details/reservations, call 233-7323.

Ongoing

SAT/ACT Prep — Free DOD-sponsored prep prepares students for the college testing season. Request a donated program at eKnowledge.com or call (951) 256-4076.

Mammograms — “Helping Women Now. Are You Due?” The U.S. Army Health Clinic-SB offers walk-in mammograms at the Radiology Clinic, Bldg. 685, first floor. Call 433-8355.

Army Museum in Waikiki Volunteering — The U.S. Army Museum of Hawaii is looking for friendly and sociable volunteers to greet museum visitors from all over the world. Volunteers will man the reception desk, Tuesday-Saturday (closed on Sunday and Monday), 10 a.m.-1 p.m. or 1-4 p.m.

The museum is also looking for docents (volunteer tour guides) and individuals who have knowledge and abilities in woodworking, metal work, assembly and/or web design and graphic arts. The museum is operated by USAG-HI and is located in the heart of Waikiki on historic Fort DeRussy. The museum is free and open to the public. Call 438-2825.

TheBus — Oahu bus service now features one-day passes, good for up to 27 hours of unlimited use, for $5 adults and $2.50 youths, and $2 for eligible disabled, seniors, and U.S. Medicare and TheHandi-Van cardholders.

Limited to cash-paying passengers and replaces the need for transfers. Contact TheBus Information line at (808) 848-5555 or visit www.thebus.org.

Honolulu City Arts and Culture — Learn about current and upcoming free events sponsored by the mayor’s office at www.honolulu.gov/moca/moca-calendar.html.

Food for Families — ASYMCA at WAAF has an emergency food locker to assist families. It’s open 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Monday-Friday. Call 624-5645.

Vehicle Registration — The City and County of Honolulu satellite vehicle registration office at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam is open for business, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 915 North Road, Bldg. 1314, in the Club Pearl Complex. The service is open to all military personnel, their family members and civilians from all military posts with base access.

Army ROTC Scholarship — Army ROTC Study.com offers a $500 scholarship for the coming year. Apply by April 1, at http://study.com/pages/Army_ROTC_Scholarship.html.

Mystery Shopper — Soldiers, family members, retirees, civilians and others who live and work on Army Hawaii installations have the opportunity to give honest feedback on the services they receive at USAG-HI facilities. To become a “mystery customer,” call 656-0880/0881 or log onto www.usaghi.cms@us.army.mil.

Installation Waste Disposal — For proper disposal in residential areas, contact your local community center. Do not place any cardboard, wood, bulky waste, hazardous materials or green waste in or around dumpsters. Visit www.islandpalmcommunities.com/CurrentResidents.Save

