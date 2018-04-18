25th Infantry Division aids relief efforts on island of Kauai

25th Infantry Division

News Release

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — U.S. Army helicopter crews from the 25th Infantry Division evacuated more than 180 Kauai residents and visitors from areas threatened by flood waters while delivering approximately 43,000 pounds of food, water, and clothing to distressed areas across the island April 16-17.

Using two CH-47 Chinook helicopters, Tropic Lightning aircrews from Company B, 3rd Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade joined the State of Hawaii and County of Kauai’s multi-agency relief effort Monday morning.

“As America’s Pacific Division, we routinely train to assist those across the Pacific region affected by natural disasters,” said Maj. Gen. Ron Clark, 25th Infantry Division commanding general. “But in this situation, flood waters threatened our communities here in Hawaii, the only home the 25th Infantry Division has ever had. Working with our partners, we were able to combine our capabilities to support our neighbors here at home during this difficult time.”

The 25th CAB’s Soldiers also moved more than 40 emergency service personal in support of the operation as well as emergency service vehicles and fuel. They were joined by partners from the Hawaii Army National Guard, U.S Coast Guard, Kauai Police Department, Kauai Fire Department, American Medical Response and the American Red Cross in a united effort to relieve those affected by flood waters.

Spc. Justin Cole, Company B, 3rd Bn., 25th Aviation Regt., 25th CAB was grateful for the opportunity to help the residents and visitors of Kauai. “I haven’t ever done anything like this before. I was happy to come out and help people – felt accomplished,” he said.

The Chinook crews returned to Wheeler Army Airfield Tuesday evening.

Category: Community Relations, Leadership, News, Safety