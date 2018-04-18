Garrison, 8th MPs offer ‘Coffee with a Cop’ at Schofield Exchange, Tuesday, April 24th

Personnel may come and ask questions or address concerns

1st Lt. Christopher Buys

Law Enforcement Operations Officer

Directorate of Emergency Services

U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — “Coffee with a Cop” is a global movement that aims to build trust between community members and police officers in an agenda-free environment. Events such as this now exist in every state and several other countries.

The concept of Coffee with a Cop is to build and improve community interaction and dialogue. Police officers and community members can come together in an informal, neutral space like a restaurant, coffee shop or local establishment to build positive relationships over a cup of coffee.

The Coffee with a Cop has no speeches or specific topics, just informal conversation about what matters to the community residents.

There are no barriers, such as radios, patrol cars and cell phones, allowing a period of time to be more approachable and have relaxed conversation with community members.

Coffee with a Cop events are opportunities to build relationships in order to better problem solve with the people officers serve.

So, please, come Tuesday, April 24th, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., at the Schofield Barracks Main Exchange Food Court. Come with a desire to interact with those who are dedicated to serve the community in any way they can.

Any topic or question is open for an honest discussion, and we look forward to hearing from you.

Category: Leadership, News, Police Call, Safety