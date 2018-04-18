Honolulu introduces appointment system to shorten wait for driver’s license

City & County of Honolulu

News Release

“We have been studying the way that our residents do business with city government and we are aiming to change it for the better,” said Customer Services Director Sheri Kajiwara. “This will require revising expectations on both sides.

O‘ahu residents should go to license.honolulu.gov to see when and where appointments are available.

HONOLULU — The Department of Customer Services announces that it has initiated an appointment system to help eliminate the wait time for driver license transactions.

“A driver license can be renewed up to six months before expiration while retaining your birthday validity date. For most people, renewals come up only once every eight years. We are asking people not to wait until the last minute, but to find a time to come in and get the job done by appointment.”

Much like making an appointment to see a doctor or dentist, O‘ahu residents can now go online to make an appointment to renew or replace a driver’s license. Appointments can be scheduled up to one month in advance at license.honolulu.gov.

O‘ahu residents can also apply for an exact duplicate driver’s license or instruction permit from the convenience of their mobile device or home computer at license.honolulu.gov. The online service is only for an exact duplicate of a driver’s license or instruction permit.

The online system will not allow changes to address, name or other information and can only be mailed to the address on file. The online fee for a duplicate license or permit is $6 plus a non-refundable service fee of $1. Payment must be made by credit or debit card.