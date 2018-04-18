MWR Briefs

April

18 / Wednesday

Keiki Night — Every Wednesday is Keiki Night at the SB Kolekole Bar & Grill. Kids under 10 eat for only $2.99 from the kids menu from 5-8 p.m. Call 655-4466.

Movie Afternoon at Sgt. Yano Library – We’ll be showing a movie (PG) on Wednesday afternoons from 3 to 5 p.m. Please call the library for movie titles at 655-0145.

19 / Thursday

Scream Free Parenting: This 4-week series introduces new concepts about parenting; teaching parents how to embrace their separate selves as a profound vehicle for strengthening their relationship with their kids. 12:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. at SB ACS. Call 655-4227

Mom & Tots — Every Thursday, moms (or a parent/guardian) can enjoy mixed media crafting at $5 from 10-11 a.m., at SB Arts & Crafts Center, Bldg. 572, 919 Humphreys Road. Call 655-4202.

20 / Friday

Volunteer Appreciation Ceremony –Join us for the annual Volunteer Recognition Ceremony and appreciation reception to thank our Army community volunteers for their service at 12 noon at the Nehelani. For more information call ACS at 655-4227.

Pastel Beginner’s Class for Adults — On 20 & 27 at SB Arts & Crafts, from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. (for ages 17 and up). Cost is $25 per class. Preregistration is required at 655-4202.

Lei Making — Learn to make a beautiful lei every Friday for $15 at the SB Arts & Crafts Center from 1-2 p.m. Call 655-4202.

21 / Saturday

Outdoor Recreation Spring Fest – A Spring Festival and you are invited! Come and see what Bldg. 2110 is all about from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Admission includes UNLIMITED bubble soccer & ReBall/paintball for 10 and up. All participants are welcome to 5 bouncy castles, cotton candy, shave ice, popcorn, backyard game tournaments and jousting. There will be sack races and a Ladder ball tournament. Entries are limited. To sign up, call 655-0143. Cost is $5/under 10yrs, $10/over 10yrs, and $25/family price.

23 / Monday

Employment Orientation — New to the island and looking for employment? This class at the SB ACS from 10-11:30 a.m. will orientate you to employment opportunities on Oahu. Learn about Spousal Preference and the Priority Placement Program for Spouses (PPP-S) seeking federal employment. Also offered is information on civilian sector opportunities, contractors, resume writing classes, career fairs and opportunities to further your career and education. Call 655-4227 to register.

25 / Wednesday

Knitting Circle at the Studio – Learn basic knitting techniques from 3-4 p.m. while doing a small knitting project in our library makerspace. Ages 10 and older of all experience levels are welcome. Supplies are limited. Pre-registration is required. To sign up call the Sgt. Yano Library at 655-0145.

Play Mornings at ACS This is a wonderful opportunity to meet other moms (and dads), share information and parenting tips, and give your infant/toddler a chance to interact with other children in a safe, structured and nurturing environment. Every Wednesday of the month at SB ACS. 9 – 11 a.m. For more information, call 655-4227.

Ongoing

Exceptional Family Member Program — The EFMP Poki’i Sibling Support is for children ages 6-16 years old who are siblings of EFMs. Classes are full of fun and upbeat activities that provide an opportunity for siblings to meet friends, express their feelings and discuss experiences of being a sibling. Time is 5:30–7:30 p.m. at SB ACS for dates and more information please call 655-4227.

10 Steps to a Federal Job – Held at Schofield Barracks Soldier & Family Assistance Center (SFAC) Bldg 663 from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. Walk through the steps to create an effective targeted federal resume and successfully manage the application process. To sign up, call 655-4227.

Sundae Monday at Hale Ikena — Every Monday at FS from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. build your own ice cream sundae as part of our lunch buffet for $14.95. Call 438-1974.

Mongolian BBQ — Choose your own vegetables and meats for a delicious stir-fry. Get barbecue on Mondays at SB Kolekole Bar & Grill, 1249 Kolekole Ave., from 5-8 p.m. Call 655-4466.

Clay Hand Building — Attend at the SB Arts & Crafts Center, Thursdays, from 1-3 p.m. The first session is $25; additional sessions are $5. Call 655-4202.

Thirsty Thursdays at WAAF Hangar — Every Thursday enjoy $0.75 wings and draft specials from 4:30-8 p.m. Call 656-1745.

Preschool Story Time — Attend every Wednesday for stories, songs, dancing and a craft at 10 a.m. at SB Sgt. Yano Library. Call 655-8002.

Xbox Challenge NBA 2K17 — Every Wednesday at 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Call 655-5698.

Movie Event — Weekly movie event held on Wednesdays at SB Sgt. Yano Library from 3-5 p.m. All movies will be PG. Titles are available upon request. Call 655-8002.

Burger Bar Wednesday — Enjoy at FS Hale Ikena, Bldg. 711, Morton Drive, every Wednesday. Get hot dogs and burgers at the Grand Buffet. Call 438-1974.

Resiliency through Art (for Wounded Warriors) — This program focuses on self-expression through art in a small group setting at the SB Arts & Crafts Center every Tuesday from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Call 655-4202, as registration is required.

Preschool Story Time at FS Library — Attend every Tuesday for stories, songs, dancing and a craft at 10 a.m. at FS Library. Call 438-9521.

Sand Volleyball and Dodgeball — Every Tuesday at SB Tropics from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Call 655-5698.

Quilting and Sewing — Every Tuesday and Sunday, attend quilting and sewing from 5-8 p.m. or 11 a.m.-3 p.m. for $25 (first class) or $6 (each additional class) at the SB Arts & Crafts Center, Bldg. 572. Ages 17 and up recommended; for younger patrons, call 655-4202.

Party Pong Challenge — Every Saturday at SB Tropics at 8 p.m. Call 655-5698.

Texas Hold’em Poker — Play Texas Hold’em every Thursday at SB Tropics at 5:30 p.m. Seating is limited. Cost is $25. MWR Bucks to 1st place. Awarded the last Thursday of each month. Call 655-5698.

Wing Night at Mulligan’s — Every Thursday night on FS from 3:30-8 p.m., get 10 wings for $3, 20 wings for $5. Call 438-1974.

9 Ball Pool Tournament at Tropics — Join us every Thursday at 6 p.m. for a 9-ball single elimination and sudden death tournament at SB Tropics. Call 655-5698.

Pottery Wheel Throwing — This class includes instruction and firing up to 15 pieces during class time, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., on Sundays, and 5-8 p.m., on Tuesdays. Costs $100 for a 10-week session at the SB Arts & Crafts Center, Bldg. 572. Ages 17 & up recommended; for younger patrons, call 655-4202.Save

