Sergeant Major of the Army Daniel Dailey visits 8th Theater Sustainment Command

| April 18, 2018 | 0 Comments
Staff Sergeant Jeffrey Stevenor, a watercraft operator with the 545th Transportation Company, briefs Sergeant Major of the Army Daniel A. Dailey on his unitÕs field training exercise April 12 at historic Ford Island. While at Ford Island, Dailey met with Soldiers of the 545th Harbormaster Detachment during a field training exercise in which they set up their Harbormaster Command and Control Center (HCCC). With the HCCC, the 545th is able to maintain situational awareness and command and control of any harbor and/or littoral environment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Michael Behlin)

