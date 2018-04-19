25th Infantry Division strives in Best Warrior Competition

(See more photos at LINK.)
Soldiers from across 25th Infantry Division continued to strive for the title of Best Warrior by participating in an eight-mile ruck march, preparing a weapon for close combat and an essay about what it means to be a leader and how to prevent Sexual Harassment and Assault with in the military. The Tropic Lightning Best Warrior Competition is a weeklong event that will test Soldiers competing on the overall physical fitness, warrior tasks and battle drill, and professional knowledge. (U.S. Army photo by Staff. Sgt. David N. Beckstrom)
