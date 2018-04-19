Changes in your life may mean changes to your TRICARE options

TRICARE

News Release

When life changes for you and your family, your TRICARE options may also change.

With TRICARE, certain life events (like moving due to a permanent change of station, getting married or divorced, adopting or having a baby, becoming Medicare eligible or losing health coverage) are called Qualifying Life Events (QLEs).

QLEs include military and family-related changes.

Depending on your eligibility, a QLE may allow you to enroll in a new TRICARE plan or change your coverage options. If you want to enroll in or change your plan, you must make the enrollment changes within 90 days following the QLE.

No matter when you initiate this change, coverage starts the date of the QLE. You must pay any enrollment fees or premiums due during that period.

“This is similar to civilian plans, where changes outside the annual enrollment window are only allowed after certain life events,” said Ken Canestrini, acting director, TRICARE Health Plan. “This allows families to re-evaluate health plan options and make any changes to have the health plan option that best meets their situation.”

If one member in a sponsor’s family experiences a QLE, all eligible family members may change their enrollment status during the QLE period.

This is one of several enrollment changes you’ll hear more about throughout the year. Learn more about upcoming TRICARE changes and take command of your health care.

Category: Health