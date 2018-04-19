Exchange supports readiness, resiliency with gear essential to a BE FIT lifestyle

Army & Air Force Exchange Service

DALLAS — As the Department of Defense shifts the focus to readiness, Soldiers and Airmen can count on the Army & Air Force Exchange Service to have their six.

At Exchange stores worldwide and ShopMyExchange.com, service members and their families can equip themselves with the tools needed to maintain a BE FIT lifestyle, including athletic apparel and footwear; strength training and cardio equipment, and digital fitness devices – tax-free and at an average savings of 20 percent off MSRP.

Honorably discharged veterans can also save on fitness gear and shop the Exchange’s full online assortment by signing up for their lifelong online Exchange shopping benefit at ShopMyExchange.com/Veterans.

“As a partner in the Healthy Army Community and Air Force Smart Fueling initiatives under the Office of the Secretary of Defense, the Exchange is dedicated to promoting readiness and resiliency among warfighters and their families,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Luis Reyes, Exchange senior enlisted adviser. “With healthier restaurant and Express options and military-exclusive savings on top-tier fitness brands, the Exchange is the one-stop shop for maintaining a holistic, BE FIT lifestyle.”

Essential BE FIT gear offered by the Exchange includes these:

Athletic apparel from 15 brands including Nike, Under Armour and Adidas.

Athletic footwear from more than 15 brands including Brooks, Asics and New Balance.

Treadmills, exercise bikes and elliptical machines from ProForm, NordicTrack, Spirit Fitness and more (nearly 20 items in store, more than 650 online)

Digital fitness accessories from Fitbit, Garmin and Samsung (more than 150 online only)

Apple Watch devices with fitness tracking capability (25 items in store, nearly 20 online only)

Hydration gear from Camelbak (more than 120 items), Yeti (nearly 25 items) and Hydro Flask (more than 50 items).

More than 60 Exchanges worldwide feature BE FIT concept shops, where Soldiers and Airmen can find athletic apparel and footwear located in one convenient spot. The shops, which look and feel like major sporting goods stores, are part of a strategic initiative to bring top national brands to military shoppers at competitive prices.

For information on how the Exchange can help military shoppers lead a BE FIT lifestyle, contact your local Exchange. A directory of stores can be found at ShopMyExchange.com/exchange-stores.

Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. As the 56th-largest retailer in the United States, Exchange earnings provided $2.4 billion in dividends to support military morale, welfare and recreation programs over the last 10 years.

The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow the Exchange on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.

