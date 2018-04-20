IMCOM Commander Lt. Gen. Kenneth Dahl reviews USAG-Hawaii bio-fuel plant, other areas

Lt. Gen. Kenneth Dahl (2nd from right), commander, Installation Management Command, takes a remembrance photo with U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii leaders, including Col. Stephen E. Dawson (4th from left), commander, USAG-Hawaii, and Michael Amarosa, deputy garrison commander, USAG-Hawaii. (Photo by Sylvia Scully, U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii Public Affairs)

Lt. Gen. Kenneth Dahl (2nd from right), commander, Installation Management Command, visits the new Hawaiian Electric bio-fuel plant at Schofield with (from left) Kent Watase, Directorate of Public Works director; Keith Yamanaka, DPW Energy chief; Jack Shriver, Hawaiian Electric; Col. Stephen E. Dawson, commander, USAG-Hawaii; and Michael Amarosa, deputy garrison commander, USAG-Hawaii, April 19, 2018. (Photo by Sylvia Scully, U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii Public Affairs)

Lt. Gen. Kenneth Dahl, commander, Installation Management Command, reviews items during his visit to Natural Resources and other areas, April 19, at Schofield Barracks. (Photo by Sylvia Scully, U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii Public Affairs)

Lt. Gen. Kenneth Dahl, commander, Installation Management Command, reviews seeds of endangered plant species being prepared for storage in the DPW seed bank during his visit to the U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii Natural Resources seed promulgation lab, April 19, 2018, at Schofield Barracks. (Photo by Sylvia Scully, U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii Public Affairs)

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — Lt. Gen. Kenneth Dahl, commander, Installation Management Command, in San Antonio, Texas, participated in a question and answer session with U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii leaders, during lunch at the Nehelani, here, April 19.

When asked what his IMCOM legacy would be upon retirement, Dahl said he was very pleased at IMCOM’s recent reorganization, locating an IMCOM Headquarters element at each of the three major Army commands  – Forces Command, Training and Doctrine Command and Army Material Command – and then grouping each continental U.S. , or CONUS, installation under one of these HQs depending on their prime mission.

Dahl said this new functional alignment has bolstered the partnership between the installations and the major commands they support.

