IMCOM Commander Lt. Gen. Kenneth Dahl reviews USAG-Hawaii bio-fuel plant, other areas

U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii

Public Affairs

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — Lt. Gen. Kenneth Dahl, commander, Installation Management Command, in San Antonio, Texas, participated in a question and answer session with U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii leaders, during lunch at the Nehelani, here, April 19.

When asked what his IMCOM legacy would be upon retirement, Dahl said he was very pleased at IMCOM’s recent reorganization, locating an IMCOM Headquarters element at each of the three major Army commands – Forces Command, Training and Doctrine Command and Army Material Command – and then grouping each continental U.S. , or CONUS, installation under one of these HQs depending on their prime mission.

Dahl said this new functional alignment has bolstered the partnership between the installations and the major commands they support.

Category: Installation Management Command, Leadership, News, Sustainability